Second division top game on the Betzenberg: Kaiserslautern makes HSV tremble again

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

1. FC Kaiserslautern won the top game of the 2nd Bundesliga against Hamburger SV 2-0. Due to the defeat, HSV slipped down to third place on matchday 28.

In a long, hard-fought game without any real highlights, Terrence Boyd, who had just come on as a substitute, cleared the blockade with Kaiserslautern’s opening goal (71st minute). Five minutes before the end, Aaron Opoku finally turned Betzenberg into a madhouse with Lautern’s second goal.

HSV after bankruptcy on the Betzenberg only third

After the bankruptcy, the Hamburgers have to let 1. FC Heidenheim pass them by, which now occupies the direct promotion rank. HSV is on the relegation rank with 53 points, but local rivals FC St. Pauli, who have been playing well recently, can reduce the gap to three points with a win against Braunschweig on Sunday.

At HSV, on the other hand, the balance sheet with one win from five games reads like the ominous spring low of recent years. “We didn’t deserve it, we have to be so honest” said HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau.

The view is now towards the city derby next Friday. “There’s no question that we’ll be motivated. We’ll play with a full band.” announced the defense attorney.

Sold out Betzenberg

In front of 49,327 spectators, both teams relied on a stable defense, chances were scarce. After the thrashing victory over Hannover 96 (6:1) in the previous week, HSV remained too harmless offensively. The “Red Devils”, who secured seventh place, impressed with their unconditional commitment.

Hamburg intensified their efforts in the final phase, a few minutes before Lautern took the lead, Hamburg’s Miro Muheim hit the bar from 14 meters.

Joker Boyd scores in HSV’s pressing phase

In the midst of HSV’s urge phase, Boyd struck after an unsuccessful rescue operation by Ludovit Reis, the joker steered captain Jean Zimmer’s cross over the line.

Hamburg’s Reis also made an unfortunate figure with the second goal, losing the decisive duel in midfield against Philipp Hercher, Opoku made the decision in the follow-up.

St. Pauli comes to the derby People’s Park Stadium

HSV has six days to prepare for the even more explosive derby against FC St. Pauli (Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). Kaiserslautern is required two days later in Regensburg (1.30 p.m.).