Second leg against ManCity: FC Bayern: Tuchel hopes for slyness from Thomas Müller

The expectations are high. Thomas Tuchel is said to perform a miracle in the second leg of the Champions League with FC Bayern against Manchester City. The slyness of Thomas Müller and the physicality of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should also help.

Thomas Tuchel sees the big task three goals behind in the first leg against Manchester City still to shoot, realistic: “It would be almost a miracle if we make it”. But, “we believe in ourselves”. However, believing also means not dreaming. The 49-year-old knows that Wednesday must have that little bit of luck that was missing in the first leg.

Before the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the tactician deals with the question of how to squeeze out a few more percentage points in the decisive game and get the fluctuations in performance under control. Because the inconsistency is “the issue this season, even within the games,” says Tuchel. That couldn’t be stopped in the short time.

Small steps to victory

A match plan in stages should now make the miracle possible: “We tried to break it down into smaller steps. The first goal is to win the first half. We have time, we don’t have to feel rushed,” says Tuchel and hopes that the spark jumps from the pitch to the spectators and the knot bursts in the players: “The aim is to win the game”, but that requires goals, goals, goals.

Müller “clever and sly in the penalty area”

The offensive forces have to deliver, because the defenders who scored last will be challenged around Manchester’s unerring striker Erling Haaland. Despite the good starting position, Tuchel expects that Manchester will try to “break away from the first leg result and play for a win and press very high.”

That’s why you have to “be smart in deep possession of the ball”. The Munich soccer coach also expects “the opportunity to quickly bridge the field”. And then Müller should succeed in one or the other decisive action. “We have little or no one who is as clever and sly in the penalty area as Thomas.”

Pavard: “We have a big game ahead of us”

In any case, Benjamin Pavard is confident: “We have seen in the past that such a comeback is possible“said the Frenchman. “We will do everything we can to win this match”. The backdrop in the Munich stadium should also help: “We know that we can achieve something with our audience behind us”. It would be “everyone disappointed if we can’t win tomorrow.”

Choupo-Moting is said to be a bank on standards

After all, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should be the nine this time. The 34-year-old is another hope and candidate for the starting XI for Tuchel. “He gives us physicality on set pieces. City have dominated the Premier League on set pieces for years. Choupo offers us another alternative if he gives the green light tomorrow.” Sadio Mané will also be in the squad. whether he will play from the start.”

