Second Ö-Tour stage via a detour to Innsbruck

Second Ö-Tour stage via a detour to Innsbruck

The second stage of the revived Tour of Austria leads on July 3rd from St. Anton am Arlberg to Innsbruck. After a rapid descent through the Inn Valley, the riders face the climb to Axams three times on an additional lap before they reach the finish line on the Rennweg in the Tyrolean capital. The route presented in Innsbruck on Tuesday in the footsteps of the 2018 World Cycling Championships covers 159 km and 1,600 meters in altitude.

The Tour of Austria will open on July 2nd with a Vorarlberg section starting and finishing in Dornbirn. The exact course of the remaining three stages to the finish on the Sonntagberg in the Mostviertel will only be presented in the coming weeks.

