The season in the short course for the Beginners category A ended with the 1st Fin Sicilia Trophy, which saw the 20 clubs of the region compete in the course. The athletes of the Polisportiva Sport Club Erea obtain excellent results, placing themselves in 2nd place in the regional club, behind only the Poseidon of Catania. The points of the relay races, female and male, always silver, with the 4×100 freestyle (Sgarlata-Gurrieri-Zocco-Pluchino, and Brullo-Carfì-Scribano-Nicosia) and 4×100 medley (Gurrieri-Raspanti- La Spina-Pluchino, and Scribano-Scifo-Brullo-Nicosia), but the individual performances of all the team members were fundamental, Anna Canonico, Carlotta Gurrieri, Marta La Spina, Rita Pluchino (bronze in the 100m freestyle), Martina Raspanti, Elena Sgarlata, Alessandra Zocco, Paolo Brullo (3rd in the 400m medley, 2nd in the 200m butterfly, 3rd in the 100m butterfly), Lorenzo Carfì, Federico Di Pasquale, Alberto Iacono, Giorgio Migliorisi, Francesco Nicosia, Davide Rinzivillo, Giovanni Scifo, Andrea Scribano, Samuele Tidona, Enrico Tribastone.

The two technicians Marco Paglia and Leonardo Ferrigno say they are very satisfied with the results, and with the growth of the group, both from a physical/athletic point of view and, above all, from a mental point of view, given the enormous sacrifices that the group is making in this season to be able to train every day in another city.

“It is certainly an excellent result, but it must be an intermediate stage on the path that will lead the group to compete for the regional championship in the summer” – declares the coach Marco Paglia, while for Leonardo Ferrigno “there are certainly the possibilities to do well, we will do be ready”. The president of Erea, Alessandro Tuttolomondo says he is happy with the result, which repays the athletes and families for the sacrifices, and applauds the work of the coaches.

On 16 April it will be the turn of the Fin Sicilia Esordienti B Trophy, then we will move on to the summer season with the long course races.