Second win in the third game of the season: The Indianapolis Colts and Austrian export Bernhard Raimann prevailed against hosts Baltimore Ravens 22:19 after overtime in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday. After four quarters the score was 19:19. Matt Gay became the match winner with a 53-yard field goal. With this he had already forced overtime 57 seconds before the end of regular playing time.

