Secretariat’s arrival in the 1973 Preakness Stakes – da:edition.cnn.com

Article by John Manenti

To better understand our story today to those who do not have an adequate knowledge of the world of horse racing, it is worth comparing it with the Tennis, Discipline where, over the course of a seasonvarious Tournaments are held, but only four of them – Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon e US Open – allow the person(s) who manages to win them in an entire calendar year, to hit the “Grande Slam”, an undertaking so difficult that among men the last to succeed was the Australian Rod Laver in 1969 and, in the women’s field, the German Steffi Graf in more recent times, namely in 1988 …

Ecco, something similar happens in the World of Horse Racing since, in the face of the numerous Grand Prix that take place during the 12 months, there are some which, if won consecutively, assign the horse the “Triple Crown” (i.e. the “Triple Crown”, whose complete denomination would be “Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing” …) reserved for thoroughbreds of a maximum age of three years.

However, there is a certain difference in the sense that of “Triple Crown” there are many around the planet, although the two most famous and prestigious are those of United Kingdom – made up of 2000 Guineas, Epsom Derby e St. Leger Stakes – like the United States, where to make an incomparable trio it is necessary to win, in rapid sequence, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes e Belmont Stakesraces that normally take place respectively on the first and third Saturday of May, while the third varies between the first and second Saturday of June …

And since our history has Overseas as its scenario, even if the referred races date between 1867 and 1875, we have to wait until 1919 before it’s up to Sir Barton, mounted by Johnny Loftus, to inaugurate the roll of honor of the “Triple Crown” Usaa rather frequent feat during the following 30s of the XX century with three affirmations and even more in the following decade, when four horses boast such a triptych of victories, the last of which Citation in 1948, with the “legendaryjockey Eddie Arcaro – one, to understand each other, capable of collecting 5 Kentucky Derby in his career and crossing the finish line first in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes on 6 occasions each – who he had obtained a similar result in 1941 riding a Whirlaway, and then came close to what would have been a fantastic three of a kind in 1955 with Nashua taking two wins and a second place at the Kentucky Derby.

Since then and for the following 24 years no other pairing has been able to hit the trio of successes, despite 7 horses having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in the same year, however failing the appointment with the Belmont Stakes, before the horizon of the world equestrian scene blossomed one of the greatest champions that history remembers, namely Secretariat, sired on 30 March 1970 by Bold Ruler (winner of the Preakness Stakes in 1957) and Somethingroyal who had already given birth to 13 foals …

A particular name, deriving from the fact that is suggested by an employee at Meadow Stable, Virginiaas the same had carried out previous work for Norman Davis, United States Delegate to the Conference on Disarmament held in 1932 in Geneva, at the time Headquarters of the Secretariat of the League of Nations, Secretariat which, in English, translates as Secretariat, in fact.

It doesn’t take long, Secretariat, to make a name for itself in the States, already collecting five affirmations in 1972, entrusted to the care of the 59-year-old French-Canadian Trainer Lucien Lauren who in 1971 had been hired by Meadow Stable owned by the Chenery family and managed by Christopher’s daughter, Penny, who trains Riva Ridge who, ridden by the Canadian Ron Turcotte, hits two thirds of the Triple Crown, imposing himself in the Kentucky Derby and in the Belmont Stakesmissing the target in the Preakness Stakes, where he finishes fourth …

So here is that, having Riva Ridge exceeded the age allowed, for the editions of 1973 the Scuderia opted for Secretariat, entrusting it to the same jockey who also had success in the Preakness Stakes with Tom Rolfe in 1965 in his Palmarèsdespite the fact that in the last race before the Kentucky Derby he suffers an unexpected defeat in the Wood Memorial Stakes, preceded by Angle Light and Santa Anita Derby, but Lauren and Turcotte remain optimistic in view of the race scheduled for May 5 at the “Churchill Downs” in Louisville, where almost 135,000 spectators meetat the time a record for the United States at a horse show meeting …

The outcome of the previous run causes that bookmakers put Secretariat and Angle Light at 3-2, followed by Sham at 5-2but at the beginning there are many who do not believe what they were seeing, or rather a Secretariat sailing in the rear, even in eleventh position out of 13 starters, only to then go back up faster and faster until attacking Sham who he had followed like a shadow pacer Shecky Greene before pulling alongside him into the final corner, with the two favorites to face the finish straight alone where the progression of the three-year-old ridden by Turcotte is irresistible going on to prevail with a lead of two and a half lengths.

The impressive showdown offered by Secretariat, first (and so far only …!!) horse in history to finish the two kilometers of the race in less than 2′ (1’59″4 to be precise …), means that, after two weeks, on May 19 at ”Pimlico Race Course” of Baltimore, Maryland, there is great anticipation to verify if, finally, we can go back to celebrating a winner of the “Triple Crown”, for a theoretically easier success, given the only 6 horses entered, and the fact that Turcotte starts in last position is no longer news, except to break the delay already in the second quarter of the race which leads his pupil to support Ecole Etage in the lead and then stretch to win solo by resisting Sham’s desperate comeback attemptbeaten at the finish line by more than two lengths and with the curiosity that he finished third, as in the Derby, Our Native, the first time that the same order of arrival occurs in the two races …

And, like, in Louisville, here too the time (1’53”0) established by Secretariat to cover the 1900 meters of the track represents a record that still stands 50 years laterbut what matters now is to take the third and decisive step towards Glory and with History, therefore an appointment to June 9, 1973 to “Belmont Park” of New York with a field of starters reduced to only five units, although Sham is still part of itbut for the Bookmakers there is no game, giving the 3 years of the Meadow Stable even at 1-10 …!!

This time Turcotte doesn’t want to take any chances and throws Secretariat on the rope since leaving the cages, with only My Gallant keeping the pace outside and the rest already irretrievably detachedbut the effort imposed by Angel Cordero Jr on My Gallant soon causes the latter to give way and so Secretariat achieves the easiest of his affirmations on the longest of the three routes (2400 metres), so much so that he crosses the finish line with 31 (!!) lengths – improving the record of 25 lengths established by Count Fleet in 1943 – by margin on Twice a Prince who in the last lines overtakes My Gallant …

And, despite the lack of stimulation from his opponents, Secretariat combines its triumph with the race record too, covered in 2’24″0 which, even in this case, is still unmatchedso that it is difficult to be proven wrong when it is said that it was the “King of the Thoroughbreds” of every era.

In conclusion, a single note and deriving from the circumstance that at the dawn of his “Magic year” the elder Christopher Chenery dies at the age of 86 and his daughter Penny to settle the debt with the US taxman considers the hypothesis of selling her “jewel”, to then succeed in a financial operation that allows it to sell 32 shares for a total of over 6 million dollarsremaining the owner of only four shares but guaranteeing the proceeds from Secretariat’s victories …

What do you say, perhaps this is also why, at the end of the Belmont Stakes which had decreed the triumph of the horse, in the Box reserved for the owners, the 51-year-old Penny was no longer in the skin with exultation …!?