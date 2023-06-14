Secretary General Samoura leaves FIFA – sport.ORF.at

Fatma Samoura will step down as General Secretary of the World Football Association (FIFA) at the end of the year. FIFA announced this on Wednesday. The Senegalese had taken up the post in May 2016 as the first woman and non-European. The job at FIFA was the “best decision of her life”, Samoura was quoted as saying. Nothing was known about the exact reasons for her departure. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

APA/AFP/FIFA/Harold Cunningham



The former diplomat took over the post from Jerome Valcke, who was relieved of his duties at the world association in September 2015. The Frenchman was initially banned for twelve years for violating the world association’s code of ethics on several points before the sentence was reduced by two years. At the time, he was accused of being involved in the resale of World Cup tickets and not cooperating with the FIFA investigation.