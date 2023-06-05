“See you around if you’re lucky” – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his last match with Milan: he is moved in the stands and greets the fans. The first time you gave me happiness and the second time you gave me love



Ibrahimovic retires and bids farewell to football in the middle of the field on a night of light rain in June. I have so many memories and emotions in this stadium. The first time you gave me happiness and the second time you gave me love. I thank my family for their patience, the second family – the players, the coach and the staff -. And then again the executives for the opportunity. And then from my heart I thank you fans. You made me feel at home, I will be a Milan supporter for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football and not to you. Too many emotions, see you around if you’re lucky.

He was finally moved when the stadium started singing their hearts out Ibrahimovic, Curva unrolled the choreography with the word Godbye and his teammates entered the field for the last performance of the season, with the children in their arms. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 42 years old in October, the man who never wants to stop, responded to the affection of Milan fans with glittering eyes and fingers mimicking a little heart. Game over. Here ends the adventure with the Devil’s shirt, not the only one worn in Italy but the only one that made him feel like one of the family. See also Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Milan-Verona: 3-1 the news

The contribution that Ibrahimovic offered him was also recognized yesterday by Pioli. Zlatan proved to be fundamental for our growth and our mentality. In recent days, however, I see him thinking about his future. Ibra reluctantly greets Milan after hoping perhaps even in the last week for a call with the offer of a token contract. He still imagined himself on the pitch because he can’t do without his daily life as a footballer, punctuated by training and obsessive rituals. Patience if in the last season he never managed to take the field, not even last night for his last farewell to the public.

He has established his base in Milan, especially since his family has joined him in recent months. In the city he cultivates his commercial interests (the padel fields will soon open) and his sons Maximilian and Vincent are enrolled in the Milan football school. Who knows if he will remain at Casa Milan as a manager who attended the match with his wife Helena and their children in his usual position on the sidelines this year. L received a hug from Leao after the 2-1. been important to me especially from a mental point of view.

In the end, the teammates all wore the number 11 shirt and with the managers all lined up around the red carpet – Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara, Paolo Scaroni and Giorgio Furlani – homage was paid to the great champion. Amidst flags, emotion, smartphone flashes, the 72,000 at San Siro watched a film with a collage of goals and iconic phrases. He entered the field in total black, excited, shook hands, smiled and received the framed number 11 shirt. Tonali cries, Mrs. Helena wipes her eyes and sobs Zlatan too before greeting and bowing to his people. See also Mazzella flies and drops the trio at Poetto