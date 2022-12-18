See you at 8 o’clock in the news丨The World Cup matchup in Qatar!Who will have the last laugh, Messi or Mbappe

At 23:00 on December 18, Beijing time, a peak match will be staged at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. France and Argentina will compete for the final championship glory. In this high-profile duel, will Messi be “crowned” in the final chapter of the 5th World Cup, or will Mbappe reproduce the feat of winning the cup four years ago?

In Messi’s first 4 World Cups, the most regrettable thing is that he missed the Gold Cup in 2014. Before leaving for Qatar, he said it was a farewell trip. During the trip to Qatar, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the first match – just when millions of fans were worried that Messi’s last dance might stop in the group stage, he insisted on leading the team all the way through and fighting for the “Pampas Eagle” The chance to be featured on the final stage. Such a Messi deserves to experience the glory of lifting the Hercules Cup.

But club teammate Mbappe will not agree. After all, only Brazil and Italy have defended their titles in the history of the World Cup. This time the opportunity is in front of France, and naturally they will not give it up. When Messi reached the World Cup final in 2014, Mbappe was still in the Monaco youth team and entered the U19 echelon at the age of less than 16. In the 2018 World Cup, Mbappe was not only selected into the French squad, but also became a supernova shining in Russia. In addition to scoring twice in the final, his masterpiece was the goal battle against Argentina in the 1/8 final. He made a point and scored two goals in a row. Another 4 years have passed, and the former talented boy has become the world‘s most valuable (160 million euros), and he is the well-deserved core of the French team’s offense. In this campaign, Messi and Mbappe competed not only for the Gold Cup, but also for the honors of the Golden Globe and Golden Boot.

The superstar duel is the focus of the World Cup finals, but it also depends on the key performance of other players. Just as Argentina coach Scaloni said that “France is not only about Mbappé”, French goalkeeper Lloris also emphasized, “We all know what Messi represents in this sport, but I think this is first and foremost a game between France and Argentina.” The contest between them.” This 11-man sport is a mutual achievement of the individual and the team. The coach’s formation and the players’ implementation will determine the outcome of the game. Read more>>>

Outside the arena, controversy surrounding the World Cup has always existed.

According to CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to broadcast his “call for peace” video speech before the World Cup final in Qatar, but was rejected by FIFA. The Ukrainian president’s office stated that FIFA considered Zelensky’s speech “too political” and refused to broadcast it, but they had sent the text of his speech to FIFA headquarters. Ukraine has accused FIFA of “losing its understanding of the value of football – a sport that unites people rather than supporting what is already divided”.

In the context of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky has made similar speeches on the world stage many times. According to Indian media NDTV reports, Zelensky has delivered speeches calling for peace at the Israeli Parliament, the US Congress and the G20 Summit in Bali, and at cultural events such as the Grammy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival.

In the World Cup, FIFA has always strongly opposed the emergence of political voices. Before the start of the World Cup, the West criticized international labor rights and LGBTQ-related issues at the World Cup in Qatar. In this regard, the president of FIFA, outraged by Fantino, accused some Western politicians and media of “double standards”, saying that the host, players and coaches should not be put under pressure, and they should be allowed to focus on the game and let everyone enjoy the game. Read more>>>

On December 7, the State Council’s epidemic prevention optimization measures “New Ten Measures” came into effect. On the 8th, it was clarified that all medical institutions cannot refuse to diagnose nucleic acid-positive patients. On the 11th, the number of people visiting fever clinics in Beijing reached 22,000, which is 16 times that of a week ago. . At this time in Beijing, not only fever clinics, but also routine diagnosis and treatment are under tremendous pressure.

On the one hand, a large number of non-essential people poured into the hospital, squeezing the medical channels for critically ill patients and increasing the risk of infection for medical staff; “Not only fever clinics, routine diagnosis and treatment are also under tremendous pressure, and there is a “structural dislocation” in the connection between doctors and patients.

On the afternoon of December 15, a reporter from the Beijing News saw in the emergency room of Peking University First Hospital that the aisles and other places were occupied by more than ten temporary beds. The patients lying on the beds were mainly elderly people. The entire hall was extremely crowded. From the lobby to the consultation desk, the registration window, the blood collection window and the surrounding areas and passages of the consultation room are also full of waiting patients and their families. Medical staff in blue isolation suits hurried between the hall and the triage room. From time to time, they shouted the patient’s name in the hall and told them what to do next.

On December 10, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission required all 349 community health service centers in the city to establish fever clinics. On the 12th, all hospitals above the second level and qualified primary medical institutions in the city were required to set up fever clinics or consultation rooms. personnel strength.

In fact, many hospitals have entered a state of “preparation” long before the “release”, and after the “release”, medical institutions at all levels, including the designated hospitals for the new crown, have “raised the strength of the whole hospital” to ensure that fever clinics , Emergency and other emergency departments run efficiently.

While countermeasures are in progress. It is understood that in order to alleviate the pressure of fever clinics in hospitals, following the establishment of fever clinics in community health service centers throughout the city, multiple districts in Beijing have launched convenient fever clinics. These convenient fever clinics are temporarily set up in gymnasiums and cultural palaces, and can provide symptomatic drug prescribing services for simple fever patients without underlying diseases.

At the same time, the Medical Treatment Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council also announced that medical institutions can issue online prescriptions for patients with symptoms related to the new crown through the Internet diagnosis and treatment platform, allowing Internet hospitals to “first diagnose” the new crown. Read more>>>

According to public reports, with the adjustment of my country’s epidemic prevention policy, many places across the country have optimized and adjusted past epidemic prevention strategies such as “scanning site codes” and checking negative nucleic acid certificates.

According to public reports, regarding the inspection of nucleic acid, all cities in Zhejiang Province have previously issued notices, announcing the optimization and adjustment of relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control, no longer carrying out normal nucleic acid testing, implementing “willing to check all”, and taking public transportation such as subways and buses. Transportation and entering public places, no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate, and no longer scan the “place code”. Hefei, Wuhu and other places in Anhui also announced similar policies earlier.

The reporter found that, in addition to the above-mentioned cities that clearly stated that medical institutions do not check nucleic acid certificates, in fact, many places across the country have canceled relevant regulations that require negative nucleic acid certificates as a “hard requirement” for admission to treatment. For example, Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Health and Health Commission, announced at a press conference on December 2 that from now on, all types of medical institutions at the city and district levels in Guangzhou, general outpatients and emergency personnel can pass with the green health code. And Beijing also requires that “when the medical and health institutions at all levels and types of the city check the health code, they must not refuse the entry of patients who do not have a negative nucleic acid result within 48 hours.”

According to public reports, at the community health service center of Caixiang No. 1 Village, Jinchang Street, Gusu District, Suzhou, residents successively came to the fever diagnosis and treatment station transformed from a nucleic acid sampling booth to queue up for medical treatment. Temperature measurement and triage, doctor’s consultation, pharmacy to pick up medicine, according to media reports, 4 residents completed medical treatment in about 10 minutes.

At present, there are 1035 fever diagnosis and treatment stations in the whole city of Suzhou. These “fever clinics” adopt the service method of “one doctor and one nurse”. One doctor sees a doctor in the consultation room, and one pharmacy service staff provides medicine distribution and settlement services. The move quickly aroused heated discussions among netizens. Everyone praised such a convenient transformation, and many people shouted, hoping that their own cities can follow up immediately. Read more>>>

Recently, the education examination institutes of various provinces have successively issued notices or reminders for candidates for the prevention and control of the epidemic in the 2023 National Graduate Admissions Examination (Preliminary Examination), putting forward clear requirements for epidemic prevention in the examination room.

This is a large-scale examination held after the implementation of the “New Ten Rules” and when the epidemic situation in various places is on the rise. Naturally, it also puts forward higher requirements for the organization of the examination room. Therefore, this is also a test of the coping capabilities of various regions under the new situation of the epidemic.

In order to achieve the goals of “responsible for all exams”, “scheduled exams” and “safe research exams”, the Ministry of Education has arranged that candidates who are stranded outside the test center in the 2023 research exams can borrow the exams. This allows candidates to choose to take the test at the test center where they are currently located, without having to go to the test site for reference, which greatly reduces the risk of the flow of graduate students and saves them the cost of rushing to the test.

It can not only allow all candidates with positive nucleic acid test to take the exam smoothly, but also not increase the psychological pressure on the candidates with negative nucleic acid test, so that every postgraduate candidate can not be less, and at the same time, he can participate in another important event in his life in his best condition. take an exam. Read more>>>

Qiao Hong, Chief Economist for Greater China at Bank of America, said recently that China’s economic growth rate can reach 5.5% in 2023. Given that this year’s economic growth rate is slightly slower than expected, it is very likely that it will return to this level next year. of.

Qiao Hong believes that the biggest variable next year will mainly appear in final demand, and consumption will increase significantly. Secondly, investment will improve, but the contribution of imports and exports to GDP (gross domestic product) will change from 0.9% this year to 0.6% next year. On the whole, domestic demand mainly depends on consumption.

Qiao Hong pointed out that the rebound in consumer demand mainly comes from two prerequisites: first, the recovery of consumer confidence. In the future, herd immunity will be formed, and consumer confidence will recover significantly, which will be an important support for the economic rebound next year. In addition, the recovery of consumer confidence and the accumulation of previous savings will support the release of consumption demand.

China‘s economy will pick up next year, which will also provide some support for Northeast Asian economies. In other major economies, especially many countries in East Asia, when they first opened up, the economy did not rebound strongly, but first got out of the trough, so the domestic economy will rebound sharply in the third quarter of next year. Read more>>>

Under the “double carbon” goal, my country’s economic and social fields have accelerated the pace of low-carbon transformation. In the opinion of many experts, new energy vehicles will become an important starting point for my country’s low-carbon transformation.

As one of the important pillar industries of the national economy, the automobile industry chain is huge and complex. It connects upstream energy and petrochemical companies, midstream lithium battery and parts companies, and downstream vehicle companies together, drawing a blueprint for China‘s industrial development.

Wu Qi, executive director of Wuxi Digital Economy Research Institute, told Shell Finance reporters that the new energy vehicle industry chain is long and radiating, including vehicle manufacturing, new energy core components, automotive electronics, automotive power, automotive body, automotive chassis, etc. The 6 industrial sub-chains have a strong radiation effect on the national economy and are an important support for stimulating consumption and promoting economic recovery.

He said that although 2022 is the last year of subsidies for new energy vehicles in China, policies for new energy vehicles are becoming increasingly diversified, and it is no longer simply using subsidies to create demand. Consumers have become more and more accepting of new energy vehicles, and policy support and guidance related to new energy vehicles are being strengthened. The meeting proposed to support the consumption of new energy vehicles, which will effectively promote the construction of supporting facilities for new energy vehicles, ensure the safety of the supply chain of the industrial chain, and help further promote the consumption of new energy vehicles and promote the sustainable and healthy development of the new energy vehicle industry. Read more>>>

