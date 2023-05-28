Seemanová won all her races in Šamorín, improving her butterfly record

She improved by almost a second to 59.15. “I managed the dolphin for the first time in under a minute and almost under 59 seconds,” rejoiced the Czech number one swimmer. She was enthusiastic about the whole meeting at the Slovak swimming center. “I’m done for this week and I have to say that I’m very happy with how it turned out,” added the 2020 European 200m freestyle champion.

She competed in the long pool for practically the first time since last year’s Olympics, as her last season was marred by health problems. After an agreement with coach Luka Gabril, she trained intensively in Šamorín. “All the disciplines were of high quality. I am glad that I worked on the things that my coach and I aimed for. I was happy that I could compete after a long time, and I think that was evident in the results,” she praised.