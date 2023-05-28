Home » Seemanová won all her races in Šamorín, improving her butterfly record
Sports

Seemanová won all her races in Šamorín, improving her butterfly record

by admin
Seemanová won all her races in Šamorín, improving her butterfly record

She improved by almost a second to 59.15. “I managed the dolphin for the first time in under a minute and almost under 59 seconds,” rejoiced the Czech number one swimmer. She was enthusiastic about the whole meeting at the Slovak swimming center. “I’m done for this week and I have to say that I’m very happy with how it turned out,” added the 2020 European 200m freestyle champion.

She competed in the long pool for practically the first time since last year’s Olympics, as her last season was marred by health problems. After an agreement with coach Luka Gabril, she trained intensively in Šamorín. “All the disciplines were of high quality. I am glad that I worked on the things that my coach and I aimed for. I was happy that I could compete after a long time, and I think that was evident in the results,” she praised.

At the end of next week, he will present himself in the Czech Cup race in Prague. “I don’t even know how long I’ll be competing at home. I’ll try to improve my performances a little more and rest a little more, because I was more in tune with my training in Slovakia,” added Seemanová.

See also  Defense online!Zhao Rui made 3 of 14 points and only 12 points, Xiao Hu Xujie failed to come back with 18+4_Guangdong team_Hu Mingxuan_score

You may also like

Mattarella rewards the winner of the Giro d’Italia...

Adrian Mannarino, the French player “allergic” to clay

The rain doesn’t stop Max Verstappen

F1, Monaco GP: Verstappen wins again. The rain...

Real Sociedad qualified for Champions League

Leicester City are relegated to the second tier...

WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Canada – Germany...

Rimini-Montevarchi: the stadium, a film already seen

Primoz Roglic offers himself the first Tour of...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Cremonese (3-2)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy