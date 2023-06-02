Seidl voted player of the season

Promotion candidate Blau Weiß Linz has cleared the honors for the best of the season in the 2nd division. A jury of presidents, managers and coaches from the second division clubs voted midfielder Matthias Seidl ahead of his teammate Ronivaldo as the best player of the season.

The award for coach of the season went to BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner. Andreas Lukse from Vienna was voted best goalkeeper.

The best of the 2022/23 season

Player of the Season:

1. Matthias Seidl (Blue White Linz)

2. Ronivaldo (Blue White Linz)

3. Michael Liendl (GAK)

Goalkeeper of the Season:

1. Andreas Lukse (Vienna)

2. Franz Stolz (SKN St. Polten)

3. Jakob Meierhofer (GAK)

Coach of the Season:

1. Gerald Scheiblehner (Blue White Linz)

2. Abdulah Ibrakovic (Kapfenberger SV)

3. Gernot Messner (GAK)