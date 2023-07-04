Seine-Saint-Denis in the starting blocks for the 2024 Olympics

Two weeks before the celebration by Paris 2024 of J-365 before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, on July 26, the (socialist) president of the Seine-Saint-Denis departmental council spoke on Monday from the hotel of the department, the major construction sites of the nine-three “in the home stretch”.

Olympic construction sites on time and secure

Once is not custom, Stéphane Troussel took up one of the mantras of Nicolas Ferrand, general manager of the Olympic works delivery company (Solideo): “There is no worry, the sites are progressing well”, recalled Stéphane Troussel, Monday, from the hotel of the department. At a time when the degradation of stores, public establishments and other symbols of the Republic are numerous, he recognizes that there will certainly be “a little delay” for the Aubervilliers training pool following the burning of buses in the enclosure of the Fort d’Aubervilliers bus station which adjoins the swimming pool, on the night of Thursday to Friday. “It is not damaged but the facade is blackened and the windows broken. It will have to be cleaned, that should not affect the calendar, ”underlines Stéphane Troussel.

“From the first night, when the first clashes started in Nanterre and it spread, […] I particularly sensitized the Solideo in particular to ensure the security of the Olympic Games sites. Because I imagined it could be particular targets. I asked for vigilance on the part of the companies that build the structures and that we take good care of the protection systems, either by alarm or by dog ​​handlers, or that we put them in place if necessary, ”explains the leader, stating that there has been no attempt since on the Olympic structures. As a precaution, all objects on the construction sites that could be used as projectiles have been put out of reach of possible thugs. It will then remain to quantify the cost of this reinforced security that the cities and Solideo will have to assume since the equipment is not the responsibility of the OCOG.

“The two subjects that particularly need to be worked on are safety and transport. Security because there are still a number of questions in terms of human, technical and technological resources to be deployed. (About the) good sizing between the police, the gendarmerie, private companies, the work is underway, ”continues the leader. But there is no question of “mixing everything up” and “falling into psychosis one year from the Games”.

1 400

This is the number of inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis who benefit from a job linked to the Games via the system of integration hours set up by the organizers and which concerns 2,900 people in total. There are 220 companies in the department that have obtained an “Olympic” contract.

The Torch Relay and Celebration Site at Parc Georges Valbon

The department obtained an additional day to host the torch relay in addition to the morning of July 26, 2024, the day of the opening ceremony on the Seine. It is therefore the day before that some 190 torchbearers, including twenty chosen by the community, will carry the flame. The department has until September 15 to give the names of its torchbearers at Paris 2024 for final validation: athletes, personalities, representatives of the economic movement and solidarity associations. The department will be distinguished by the number of towns crossed, 21 in total, whereas the standard is 7 stages everywhere else. Among the emblematic places in the spotlight, the basilica of Saint-Denis, the Shoah memorial in Drancy or the Picasso arenas in Noisy-le-Grand.

On Thursday July 25, the festive evening around the flame will take place in Georges Valbon Park, which will be one of the official celebration sites for the duration of the Olympic Games and the last weekend of the Paralympic Games. “One of the recommendations of the Court of Auditors was that the celebration sites should not only be in Paris intra muros”, recalls Stéphane Troussel. 5,000 people can be accommodated, with a peak of 10,000, on the site developed and operated by the Eventeam, Keneo and We love green agencies.

On the program: monitoring of the events on a giant screen, concerts, artistic programming, awareness of ecology, entertainment and catering. “We are in discussion with the coordinator of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Ibrahima Wade, who is a former athlete from Seine-Saint-Denis, in order to make it also a place of valorization of the diaspora”, explains Stéphane. Kit. The bill went from €2.5 million to €4 million, including €500,000 paid by Paris 2024.

Ticketing and interest in the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Like all host communities, the department asked to buy tickets to offer its inhabitants, more precisely 16,000 for the Olympic Games and 24,000 for the Paralympics. “For the Olympic Games, we obtained 80% of the requested volume,” explains Stéphane Troussel, i.e. 13,500 places, in all categories, but mostly places at €24.

Among the events taking place in Seine-Saint-Denis, the department obtained 105% of its choice for athletics, i.e. nearly 5,000 places at the Stade de France, 130% for rugby, still at the SDF, 75% for boxing in Villepinte and 79% for water polo at the Olympic Aquatic Centre. These places will go to middle school students, young people on child welfare, people with disabilities, the elderly, the sports movement or department officials.

By adding up the requests from the department, the city of Saint-Denis, public establishments or even the Greater Paris Metropolis, nearly 65,000 places have been sold to communities. For the Paralympics, we will have to wait for the launch of the ticket office in the fall to find out if the requests will be satisfied.

“The celebration of the D-1 year will mark a new stage in the enthusiasm of the inhabitants, estimates Stéphane Troussel. We go up a notch in mobilization. As proof of this, he sees the mobilization around the route of the flame or other initiatives linked to the preparation of the Games on the part of the cities which will not host any event such as Épinay-sur-Seine, Le Pré-Saint-Gervais, les Lilas or Neuilly-sur-Marne. “I am amazed at the attraction of mascots to people,” smiles the chosen one.

He announces for the next few weeks the second edition of the barometer measuring the degree of adherence of Dyonisiens to the holding of the Games. And promises a return to school centered on the Games and then a final year marked by the inauguration of construction sites. A return to school cooler than summer.

