The “Player of the Season” in the Admiral Bundesliga is called Nicolas Seiwald. The 22-year-old midfielder from champion Red Bull Salzburg prevailed over Keito Nakamura (LASK) and Alexander Prass (Puntigamer Sturm Graz) in the election carried out among the presidents, managers and coaches of the league. Salzburg’s Philipp Köhn was voted the best goalkeeper, while Sturm’s Christian Ilzer is coach of the season.

Read more …