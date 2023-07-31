Home » Self-confident Czechs washed away the Americans. Jiříček retaliated against Benák’s roaster with a spectacular save
Self-confident Czechs washed away the Americans. Jiříček retaliated against Benák’s roaster with a spectacular save

Self-confident Czechs washed away the Americans. Jiříček retaliated against Benák’s roaster with a spectacular save

Almost to the day exactly one year later, the Czech hockey team stepped onto the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the USA. While last year they beat them 3:1 at the end of the basic group, now, on the contrary, they gave a concert at the beginning of the group 7:2. And a bravura performance full of courage in attack and the desire to play active hockey is not diminished by the fact that the overseas team did not arrive in Břeclav in the strongest composition. In addition, coach David Čermák’s wards matched the favorite in terms of hardness and emphasis.

