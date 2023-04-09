A very high level race had been announced and so it was, William Boffelli and Alex Oberbacher put their hearts into winning this 29th edition, but the World Champion Matteo Eydallin paired with the other blue Davide Magnini was faster on the finish line in Arabba.

At 6.00 pm, 600 teams set off on the evening’s programme: tackle the four passes, the Pordoi, the Sella, the Gardena and the Campolongo with climbing skins, illuminated by headlamps.

After the first three climbs, the race began to take shape on the first part of the fourth climb, the one that would lead to Passo Campolongo. On the Bec de Roces it was possible to admire a competitive show of absolute level, impressive changes of pace, race tactics comparable to a great climb in the Giro d’Italia. It is in this first part that William Boffelli broke the delay and took the lead to lead the small group formed by the two Army athletes, and just behind by his teammate Alex Oberbacher and in third position by the international team of Jakob Hermann and Martin Anthamatten. A few tens of seconds behind Michele Boscacci and Federico Nicolini had come off.

Boffelli’s forcing lasted about ten minutes, then in view of the penultimate skin change (the last climb included two set-up changes) Eydallin spurred Magnini from Trentino, and they started to gain precious metres. Boffelli tried to stay on the tails of the treaders, but seeing his teammate in difficulty, he preferred to slow down and get in front of Oberbacher to set his pace. To avoid the return of the Hermann/Anthamatten team, Boffelli pulled out the lanyard to lighten his teammate on the climb and to maintain second position.

At the last change Eydallin/Magnini increased their lead again and started the final descent towards Arabba just under a minute ahead of their pursuers.

The athletes of the Army Sports Center crossed the finish line in Arabba with a time of 2:52’59”, while the team of Boffelli/Oberbacher were one minute late finishing with a time of 2:54’00”. The podium was completed by Hermann/Anthamatten.

In fourth and fifth position were respectively Michele Boscacci and Federico Nicolini and Michele Ganahl and Cristian Hoffmann.

In the women’s race, predictions saw the two Austrians Sarah Dreier and Johanna Hiemer as favorites for the final victory, but the two Italians Alba De Silvestro and Elena Nicolini messed up the plans going on to win with a time of 2:29’36”. The Austrians Sarah Dreier and Johanna Hiemer stopped the clock with a time of 3:34’52”. The two transalpine sisters Lena and Candice Bonnel took the third step of the podium.

As for the Mixed teams Stefan Fuchs and Debora Agreiter won with a time of 3:40’15”, Alexander Polig and Birgit Stuffer qualified in second place. The podium is completed by Bianca Somavilla and Alexander Hutter.

This 29th edition is also in the archives, an epic edition both for the weather conditions encountered by the competitors along the four passes, and for the competitive level that the first teams put on the snow.

In this edition, the live streaming of the race has also returned, certainly the public “at home” was able to experience a competition together with the competitors that will remain written in the annals of competitive ski mountaineering.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!