Selle Italia had already offered a nubuck suede saddle. The Italian brand offers it again with the limited edition Novus Boost EVO saddle.

A model with a refined look that combines technology and elegance, made in suede nubuck, is available in a limited edition exclusively on the official Selle Italia website. It is available in the large size L3, which offers better support to the sit bones.

A saddle that won’t go on every bike, that’s for sure, but which can go great with a vintage/retro styled bike, especially since the brand always offers a handlebar tape to match.

The Novus Boost Evo model is part of the Performance family of the Asolo-based company and, thanks to its “wavy” shape, this saddle is particularly suitable for cyclists who have a marked pelvic retroversion and who are looking for a more stable pedaling position . The saddle combines high performance with great attention to comfort.

Given the success of this model among enthusiasts, Selle Italia has reinterpreted it with nubuck suede upholstery, available only in the version with carbon rails. The saddle therefore combines the high technology of the Novus models with an elegant Brown Nubuck leather cover which, once installed on your bike, will certainly not go unnoticed.

The Novus Boost Evo Nubuck saddle is available in a limited edition and can be purchased exclusively on the website www.selleitalia.com, at the price of €299.90.

