Home Sports Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck leather –
Sports

Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck leather –

by admin
Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck leather –

Selle Italia had already offered a nubuck suede saddle. The Italian brand offers it again with the limited edition Novus Boost EVO saddle.

A model with a refined look that combines technology and elegance, made in suede nubuck, is available in a limited edition exclusively on the official Selle Italia website. It is available in the large size L3, which offers better support to the sit bones.

A saddle that won’t go on every bike, that’s for sure, but which can go great with a vintage/retro styled bike, especially since the brand always offers a handlebar tape to match.

The Novus Boost Evo model is part of the Performance family of the Asolo-based company and, thanks to its “wavy” shape, this saddle is particularly suitable for cyclists who have a marked pelvic retroversion and who are looking for a more stable pedaling position . The saddle combines high performance with great attention to comfort.

Given the success of this model among enthusiasts, Selle Italia has reinterpreted it with nubuck suede upholstery, available only in the version with carbon rails. The saddle therefore combines the high technology of the Novus models with an elegant Brown Nubuck leather cover which, once installed on your bike, will certainly not go unnoticed.

The Novus Boost Evo Nubuck saddle is available in a limited edition and can be purchased exclusively on the website www.selleitalia.com, at the price of €299.90.

Source: press release

See also  Friendly U21, Italy-England 0-2: Brewster brace in the first 5 '

You may also like

Eiran Cashin: Derby County transformation from crisis club...

Manchester City charged with breaking financial rules by...

“Maybe it’s me.” The bitter LeBron James tweet

Skriniar until June 30, Juve off to the...

IAN BAKER-FINCH’S SURPRISE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 1991 – SportHistoria

The Chinese team won two championships in the...

takes the corner, Lautaro scores and he silences...

Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport

The NFL opens up a new themed area...

Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy