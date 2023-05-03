Selle Italia presents the new Novus Boost Evo for the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

A saddle that tells the story of the long collaboration between Saddles Italy and the Tour of Italy: Novus Boost Evo is launched this year in a new guise dedicated to the Corsa Rosa. The protagonists of the design are the Giro d’Italia logo and some pink details such as the dotted cover, the Boost writing on the nose of the saddle and a line on the back that houses the name of the model.

Novus Boost Evo Giro combines the typical characteristics of the Novus Boost Evo, a model particularly appreciated by advanced amateurs, with special graphics, which will make this saddle a collector’s model for all Giro d’Italia enthusiasts.

The Novus Boost Evo model is part of the Performance family of the Asolo company and, thanks to its “waved” shape, is particularly suitable for cyclists who have a pronounced retroversion of the pelvis and who are looking for a more stable pedaling position on the saddle. The saddle combines high performance with great attention to comfort and is built in size L3 and, in the Giro Edition version, with a manganese rail. Novus Boost Evo Giro is available on the website www.selleitalia.com and in the best cycling shops at the price of 104.90 Euros.

Data sheet

Misure: 145 x 245 mm

Rail: Manganese Tube Ø7 mm

Weight: 265g

Cover: Soft-Tek

Uso: Road

Shape: Waved Size idmatch: L3 Recommended retail price: 104.90 Euros