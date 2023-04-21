Selle San Marco presenta Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing – Sport Marketing News

New style evolutions for Selle San Marco which presents Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing in the colours Brick Red e Ocean Blue.

Designed to offer maximum comfort, Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing is the saddle of choice for those who spend long days on the bike and for cyclists who love bikepacking adventures and gravel routes.

The Supercomfort Racing version is expressly developed for the most demanding riders in terms of technology, style but above all comfort thanks to a thicker padding and a variable density layer of Gel (Biofoam Plus) which guarantees maximum comfort even in the most difficult conditions and off-road terrain. Lightweight and ergonomically designed with Xsilite rails, its wavy shape allows the body to move naturally during pedaling, while the Open-Fit hole relieves pressure in the perineal area.

To these elements is added the gel insert which increases comfort and offers ideal support by absorbing road vibrations. All these features also make the saddle ideal for use with e-bikes.

With a length of 255 mm, Shortfit 2.0 Supercomfort Racing will be available from mid-May in two widths: Narrow (140mm) and Wide (155mm). Price €169.90.