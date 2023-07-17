Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, remains with the French women’s team

Selma Bacha, during the Les Bleues match against Australia, Friday July 14, 2023, in Melbourne. WILLIAM WEST / AFP

More than the defeat (1-0) of the Blue against Australia, Friday July 14, in Melbourne, during the last preparation match of the French before the World Cup, it is the ankle injury of Selma Bacha which worried. Since Saturday, the situation is clearer. The defender suffers from a sprained left ankle, but will stay with the tricolor group for treatment, in the hope of being operational again during the World Cup.

Read also: 2023 World Cup: Les Bleues fail against Australia and may lose Selma Bacha, injured at the end of the match

The latest examinations carried out on Saturday in Melbourne revealed ” a sprain “, said the management of the French women’s team before flying to Sydney later in the day. A first X-ray, taken on Friday evening, did not reveal a fracture.

The hypothesis of a definitive package for this important holder, who can evolve in several positions, has been ruled out. The management of the France team, however, has not advanced on the duration of his unavailability. A return as soon as possible for the third match of the Bleues at the World Cup, against Panama, on August 2, is mentioned.

A race against time

The player from Lyon (22) will not, in any case, be in the first meeting of the Blues at the World Cup, Sunday July 23, against Jamaica. The players selected by Hervé Renard then face Brazil, for the clash of group F, on July 29 in Brisbane, then Panama. A possible round of 16 is scheduled for August 7 or 8 for the French, which leaves more than three weeks of margin for medical supervision.

The Olympique Lyonnais player is therefore launched in a race against time to be back on her feet in time. If his condition should not improve, a replacement is always possible in the workforce until July 22, the day before the first match.

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

