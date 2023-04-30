Semi-final second leg: VfL Wolfsburg: With pop and power against WFC Arsenal

Status: 04/30/2023 7:40 p.m

For the soccer players of VfL Wolfsburg, the semi-final second leg of the Champions League at WFC Arsenal on Monday is about a place in the final. The recently injured captain Alexandra Popp should help her team.

By Matthias Dröge from London

Alexandra Popp was among the last when the VfL Wolfsburg soccer players entered the well-tended lawn of Arsenal FC’s London stadium on Sunday afternoon. She’s still wearing a bandage on her right foot, but she’s smiling. A good sign for the 32-year-old and an even better one for her club.

VfL in the second leg (probably) with Popp

Tommy Stroot is particularly pleased that the top scorer will probably be able to play from the start in this enormously important second leg: “We still have to wait and see how far the whole thing will go. She has completed final training and is basically fit to play,” said the coach.

In general, the personnel situation at VfL is much more relaxed than at Arsenal. Fourth in the table in the English “Women’s Super League” are missing several top performers such as England’s European champion captain Leah Williamson (torn cruciate ligament).

Wolfsburg against around 60,000 fans

More than 60,000 fans will be in the stadium, which will probably be sold out at the time of kick-off early Monday evening (6.45 p.m. CEST, in the full report in the Livecenter on >) – a record for Arsenal FC women. May 1st is also a public holiday in England, so many families are expected at the north London stadium.

After the atmospheric but sportingly painful experience of the previous year, when VfL were eliminated without a chance in the semi-finals in front of around 90,000 fans at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou, VfL defender and international Felicitas Rauch is more relaxed about the big crowd: “We have so many Being able to experience games in front of crowds like this is just incredible appreciation. Our goal is to win this game. I don’t care if 40,000, 50,000 or 60,000 people come.” Fans from Wolfsburg will also be there.

First leg draw as a warning

To win, the Lower Saxony team need a more concentrated defense than in the first game: “We’re preparing for them to play more actively and maybe try harder than in the first leg,” said Stroot. At 2-2 a week ago, Wolfsburg gave up a 2-0 lead – and thus a very good starting position for the finals. For Rauch, energy, conviction and courage will be important in the guest appearance with the English runners-up.

The third Champions League title in sight

In order for Wolfsburg to be able to play in the final for the most coveted trophy in European club football after the triumphs in 2013 and 2014, VfL must win in London. In the final on June 3rd in Eindhoven there would again be a duel with FC Barcelona for world footballer Alexia Putellas. If the victory is successful on Monday, Alexandra Popp can get on the bus as a finalist – also happy to be the last one and with a smile.

