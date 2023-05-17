Semi-finals of the Europa League: Leverkusen vs. Rome: offensive weakness meets defensive bulwark

Status: 05/17/2023 4:39 p.m

Before the semi-final second leg in the Europa League against AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen is plagued by a lack of goals – and now, of all times, a defensive specialist is coming.

It’s actually quite simple: If Bayer Leverkusen wants to make it into the final of the Europa League against AS Roma in the semi-final second leg on Thursday (18.05.2023/9 p.m.), the Werkself will have to go into the Italy will score at least one goal more than the opponent.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes sees “a great opportunity” for the first European final in 21 years. “It’s relatively simple: we have to win the game. That’s how we have to go into the game. With the will to be there in the crucial moments and to score goals.” Coach Xabi Alonso also confirmed: “We want more and we are ready for a great night.”

Leverkusen hope for “Twelfth Man”

In the BayArena, Rolfes relies entirely on the support of the fans. “You’ve felt a special connection between the fans and the team over the past few weeks. I’m sure it will be a cauldron and the team will be pushed forward.” Everyone will feel “that something is possible. We have every opportunity – despite the failures.”

The Werkself are missing two key players in clearer Robert Andrich (broken metatarsal) and right-back Odilon Kossounou (hamstring injury). Both were injured in the away defeat in Rome (0:1).

Starting position according to Mourinho’s taste

Score a goal more than your opponent – on paper it doesn’t look like an impossible task, after all Bayer have scored 55 goals in 32 games in the current Bundesliga season, while the Romans only have 45 goals in 35 games in their domestic Serie A . However, the problem with the goal balance is hidden to the right of the colon: Roma have conceded only 33 goals in the league, in the Europa League they have only conceded eight in 13 games so far.

And then there’s Rome coach José Mourinho. The Portuguese lives for these knockout games and has earned an international reputation for sometimes “parking the bus”, i.e. committing the entire team to defending their own goal. A not always nice, but successful tactic that has made Mourinho one of the most successful coaches in the world. Last season, the 60-year-old won the Conference League with Roma and was crowned the only manager to have won four different European competitions.

Mourinho now wants to follow up the two Champions League titles (with Inter Milan and FC Porto), the UEFA Cup (with Porto) and the Europa League (with Manchester United) and subordinates everything else to this goal. So he let the B-Elf play in the away game at FC Bologna (0-0) on Sunday to rest his most important players for Leverkusen. Although Roma still had realistic chances of a Champions League spot before this matchday in the league.

Hardly any Leverkusen goal danger

But not only the strong defense of the table sixth in Serie A and the dreaded defensive tactics of the coach give cause for concern for Bayer, also their own form in front of the opposing goal is currently an issue in Leverkusen. Coach Xabi Alonso’s team have only scored two goals of their own in the last four competitive games, one of which came from a penalty kick in the 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

“I don’t know how we would have scored otherwise,” explained goalkeeper and captain Lukas Hradecky after the disappointing performance in Swabia. “It’s our little problem, we need to create more chances.” Bayer are currently struggling to get into good final positions, especially against deep and compact opponents.

Whether with Florian Wirtz as the “false nine” or with a real center forward like Sardar Azmoun, who played in the center of the attack in Stuttgart, the Werskelf are rarely really dangerous in front of the opposing goal. The wingers Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong, who have been so strong up to now, also seemed more overplayed than enthusiastic after many appearances and a few breaks.

Bayer threatens a season without European football

“It will also be difficult against Rome,” says Hradecky, who warns before the semi-final second leg and the last two Bundesliga games of the season not to gamble away everything in the final meters: “We have to score goals, otherwise we’re not there further and also not in the race for the European places.”

Turnaround done

After the messed up start to the season, hopes in Leverkusen are that the season will end successfully. “One notices an unbelievable euphoria and unbelievable anticipation in the club,” said Leverkusen’s sporting director Rolfes. “It’s great that we managed to turn things around after this start of the season and that we were able to generate this euphoria in and around the club.” And that was also reflected in the demand for tickets: all 30,210 tickets for the second leg against AS Roma were sold out within 90 minutes.