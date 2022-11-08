Original title: Sending money works!Double foreign aid broke Wuhan Changjiang halftime 2-0 Guangzhou City

Beijing time on November 8th, the 24th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League continued, and Wuhan Yangtze River ushered in the challenge of relegation rival Guangzhou City at home. In the first half, Bruno and Forbes scored, and Wuhan Changjiang led Guangzhou City 2-0.

Although Wuhan Yangtze River drew Meizhou in the last round to stop the losing streak, their points have been tied with Guangzhou City due to the deduction of the Football Association. Therefore, this game will be a 6-point match for the two teams. In the war, whoever wins will have the initiative to avoid relegation. Guangzhou City lost 1-4 to the leaders Wuhan Sanzhen in the last round. The team obviously had reservations in the game. Since Li Weifeng took office, Guangzhou City has shown a strong spirit and fighting spirit. Therefore, Wuhan Yangtze River is facing It’s not easy to win easily with such a team. It is worth mentioning that before this game, the Wuhan Yangtze River team repaid three months of wages.

In the 12th minute after the start of the game, Guillermé took a free kick from the right in the frontcourt. The ball was deflected twice in the penalty area and rubbed the right post of the goal and missed the baseline; in the 23rd minute, Zhang Huajun took a corner kick and Bruno was behind. With a strong header, Wuhan Changjiang led Guangzhou City 1-0; in the 29th minute, Li Peng made a mistake in the backcourt, Chang Feiya got the ball and adjusted a two-step shot from the far corner and was hugged by Zhang Zhenqiang sideways;

In the 30th minute, Guangzhou City counterattacked. Chang Feiya crossed the middle with a half-high ball in the penalty area. Li Yongjia flew to the top to grab the point. The three subtly cooperated. The former took the ball into the penalty area and cut into the far corner again, and the ball flew out of the bottom line. In the 34th minute, Forbes dribbled the ball and scored the ball to Zhang Huajun on the left. Zhang Huajun then knocked the ball to the middle, and Hu Jinghang kept going. The ball push is blocked;

In the 36th minute, Wuhan Changjiang attacked with a long pass. Forbes inserted into the penalty area and deducted two defenders, and shot the goal with his left foot from the near corner. The Wuhan team led Guangzhou City 2-0; in the 41st minute, Ye Chugui took the ball far from the middle of the penalty area. It was a pity that Zhang Zhenqiang got the shot, but he didn’t kick the power. Then, at the end of the first half of the game, Wuhan Changjiang temporarily led Guangzhou City 2-0;

Wuhan Yangtze River starting: 22-Zhang Zhenqiang, 2-Li Peng, 5-Bruno, 28-Xu Dong, 32-Chen Yuhao(U23), 16-Kajevic, 17-Zhang Huajun(U23), 24-Hu Jiali(U23), 33-Ye Chongqiu, 10-Forbes, 19-Hu Jinghang;

Substitutes: 3-Han Xuan, 6-Li Chao, 7-Luo Yi, 11-Hu Rentian, 12-Liu Shangkun, 18-Nie Aoshuang, 20-Li Xing, 21-Wang Jingbin, 23-Gao Xiang, 26-Liu Yun, 36-Huang Xuheng (U23), 39-Nehetti-Nehmat (U23);

Guangzhou City starting lineup: 22-Han Jiaqi (U23), 18-Yi Teng, 20-Tang Miao, 19-Jiang Jihong, 35-Liao Jiajun (U23), 4-Zhang Gong, 11-Ye Chugui, 12-Guillerme, 38- Li Yongjia (U23), 9-Gui Hong, 21-Chang Feiya;

Substitutes: 1-Cheng Yuelei, 17-Fu Yuncheng, 31-Zhang Jinliang (U23), 43-Liu Jiqiang (U23), 44-Huang Jiakai (U23), 10-Li Tixiang, 15-Wang Peng, 32-Chen Zhizhao, 7-Kaldor Na, 29-Song Wenjie, 37-Wen Yongjun (U23), 40-Yang Yang (U23).





