Sending away two more generals, the Taishan team is short of 6 generals, the lineup is complete, Xiaode’s departure is a foregone conclusion, 2 new aids pass the inspection

Judging from the number of signings, the Shandong Taishan team has the largest number of signings in recent seasons. From the perspective of quality, it can only be regarded as quite satisfactory, and there is no strong international football team. Sun Guowen was selected for the first time before the national football team. He is already 30 years old. . The Taishan team did not win a popular player. This is actually a helpless move. Among the first team, there are a large number of high-paying contracts, but players who are not needed, resulting in no more salary budget. Several players who joined, No one is getting a top salary.

Cleaning up the first-team players is also a problem. Some players are not needed, their strength is average, and they will not leave the team easily. One of the players officially transferred to Qingdao Manatee. Liu Junshuai left the team. After being loaned to Qingdao Manatee last season, he performed well and helped the team successfully surpass. During the winter training this season, Liu Junshuai has been with the team, but was eventually sent away. For the players, they can play the main force, but the Taishan team lost the backup central defender.

Dai Lin did not renew her contract. Normally, Liu Junshuai returned as the first substitute, but Hao Wei did not choose to keep him. Only Zhao Jianfei and the newly joined Huang Zhengyu are the only central defenders left for the Taishan team. For a team that is fighting in the third line and aspiring to compete for the championship, such a central defender configuration is obviously very thin. Judson’s injuries are frequent. If there is no follow-up central defender reinforcement, Hao Wei will face great challenges in the new season. If one person is injured in the back line, no one will be available for the back defense.

Five national team players, Sun Guowen, Chen Pu, Liu Yang, Wang Dalei, and Liu Binbin, and foreign aid Sun Zhunhao have not returned to the team for the time being. The Shandong Taishan team is only short of six players to complete the lineup. There are still about 20 days left for Hao Wei's final run-in time. The result of the Super Cup is not important, and it is also for examining the lineup. The departure of another player, Delgado, has become a foregone conclusion. The only suspense is which team he will be loaned to. After the admission is completely completed, there will be a result. Fernando and Huang Zhengyu have already started training and passed the inspection. In fact, the trial training is just a formality. After Liu Junshuai left the team, it was more certain that Huang Zhengyu would officially join. He is actually not underestimated. As a central defender, he is relatively short in height and does not conform to the tradition of the central defender position of the Taishan team. If you play as a midfielder, it is a good choice. Fernando is under the inspection of the national football coach Jankovic, so his return is for the Asian Cup, and there is no big suspense about staying in the team. The Taishan team officially released the training photos. Except for Sun Zhunhao, several foreign players are all listed. Cressan also lost weight and came back in a very good state. The foreign aid entered the state quickly. Although he returned to the team late, he adjusted his state to the best by virtue of his own ability. Only after Sun Zhunhao returns, the Taishan team will be more organized. Another player, Yi Xianlong, appeared in the Jinan Xingzhou team's warm-up match, which means that he will join Jinan for training in the new season. He is a good choice, able to play with the ball, and the Taishan team also supported many players to Jinan Xingzhou. [Follow the bench to watch the game, welcome readers to comment, forward and participate in the discussion]

