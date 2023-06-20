Home » Senegal defeats Brazil in friendly match
Sports

Senegal defeats Brazil in friendly match

by admin
Senegal defeats Brazil in friendly match

Brazil lost a friendly against Senegal. The South Americans lost 4-2 (1-1) in Lisbon on Tuesday. Bayern professional Sadio Mane played a key role in the prestigious victory against the Brazilians.

AP/Armando Franca

The 31-year-old made it 3-1 in the 55th minute and made it 4-2 in injury time for the African champions after the Brazilians had taken the lead early on through Lucas Paqueta (11′).

Habib Diallo (22′) equalized before the break before Marquinhos (52′) found his own goal after the break. The PSG pro also found the Senegalese goal six minutes later, but it wasn’t enough.

See also  Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Udinese (0-0)

You may also like

EM qualification: Ronaldo match winner in anniversary game

Benefits and properties of the summer fruit

Nmet i brazilt fotbalist utrpli v pprav neekan...

Barca apotheosis! The Catalans sweep away Madrid 3-0...

Chytil tested the cooperation with Douděra and scored...

Inter, the 2023 2024 season ticket campaign starts...

Titan, “an English vehicle is able to locate...

How does grandfather Ivan live? Sells family home,...

Inter, Al-Nassr offers 18 million for Brozovic: there...

Sensation. Poland unexpectedly lost in Moldova and complicates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy