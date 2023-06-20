Senegal defeats Brazil in friendly match

Brazil lost a friendly against Senegal. The South Americans lost 4-2 (1-1) in Lisbon on Tuesday. Bayern professional Sadio Mane played a key role in the prestigious victory against the Brazilians.

AP/Armando Franca

The 31-year-old made it 3-1 in the 55th minute and made it 4-2 in injury time for the African champions after the Brazilians had taken the lead early on through Lucas Paqueta (11′).

Habib Diallo (22′) equalized before the break before Marquinhos (52′) found his own goal after the break. The PSG pro also found the Senegalese goal six minutes later, but it wasn’t enough.

