[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 07, 2023]On March 5th, the “2023 SENKO Cup World Women’s Strongest Go Tournament” officially came to an end. The No. 1 Korean women’s Go player Cui Jing 9-dan won 198 moves and defeated the Chinese mainland. Zhou Hongyu’s sixth dan won the championship for the first time in this event and won a prize of 10 million yen.

Cui Jing maintained a complete victory against Zhou Hongyu before, and has a certain psychological advantage. After guessing first in this game, Zhou Hongyu took the black and went first. In the layout stage, the two sides fought hand-to-hand in the lower left corner, and the black chess took out the white chess corner, but at the same time, a lone chess piece was created that was not yet settled.

Black entered the white formation on the left with 43 moves, and White did not show any weakness. With 44 moves, the second point prevented black from taking root and stabilized its base. The two sides immediately started a fierce battle on the left.

The big dragon on the left side of black poked its head towards the middle abdomen, and at the same time, Zhou Hongyu “sneaked out of his busy schedule”, black 73-throwed, seized the corner, and destroyed the empty space above white. And Cui Jing doesn’t seem to want to get too entangled here, she stabilized herself, put the black chess on top to work, the target is still aimed at the two winding dragons of the black chess, white 84, 86 both blocked the exit of the black dragon on the left, forcing the opponent Work on the spot.

Zhou Hongyu has solid basic skills, and by taking advantage of the flaws of the white chess, he quickly puts his eyes on the white formation. It seems that White’s plan has failed, but in fact Cui Jing is feigning to attack the black dragon on the left, and the real goal is another black dragon below.

After white clicks “33” on the lower right corner to plunder the opponent’s base, another group of lone stones appears at the lower right of black and needs to be worked on. White pulls 110, blows the horn of attack, and launches a general attack on the two black pieces again.

At this point, the black chess board is exhausted from work. Zhou Hongyu couldn’t bear it anymore. Black made 115 breaks and fought back vigorously, but it became the defeat of the game. The so-called iron must be hard on its own, so how can black make a strong counterattack if it is difficult to protect itself? In actual combat, after being outgrown by white 116 moves, the two black pieces below are already difficult to achieve both.

In actual combat, Zhou Hongyu was impatient and played chess reluctantly, knowing that he could not do it. In the end, he had to accept the ending that the black dragon on the lower right was beheaded by Cui Jing. When he reached the white 198 move, Zhou Hongyu saw that there was no hope of making a comeback, so he conceded in the middle game, thus achieving Cui Jing’s victory. Jing won the championship for the first time in this competition.

Although this game seems to be strangling each other and the situation is chaotic, the whole process seems to be under the control of Cui Jing. I have to praise her control and fighting power which is different from many female chess players. It is no wonder that she has dominated the Korean women’s chess world for a long time. Nine years.

According to reports from Taiwan Haifeng Chess Academy, Cui Jing said in an interview after the game that today’s finals played relatively smoothly because of the special researched chess patterns; Unfavorable, it is more difficult to play.

On the same day, another battle for the third place was launched between the two Japanese players. In the end, Aisami Ueno defeated Sumire Nakaochi’s third dan in the middle game and won the third place in this cup.

So far, the “2023 SENKO Cup World Women’s Strongest Go Tournament” has officially come to an end. In the five cup competitions that have been held, Yu Zhiying from mainland China dominated the first three competitions, Japan’s Aisami Ueno won the last championship, and South Korea’s Cui Jing won the championship this year.

The SENKO Cup is the strongest women’s Go game in the world, hosted by Nihon Kiin Academy and sponsored by SENKO Group. The game adopts the rules of Japanese Go. Each side basically takes 2 hours and counts down 5 times a minute.

The championship prize of this year’s competition is 10 million yen (about 73,500 U.S. dollars); the runner-up prize is 3 million yen (about 22,100 U.S. dollars); the third place prize is 2 million yen (about 14,700 U.S. dollars); $7,350).

