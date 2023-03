Siblings Kateřina and Daniel Mráz are junior world champions in ice dancing. At the championship in Calgary, after the rhythmic dance, they also won the free dance and beat the Korean couple Hannah Limová and Je Quan by about three points. For Czech figure skating, they won the second gold at the Junior World Championships in history. They imitated the seven-year-old success of the sports couple Anna Dušková and Martin Bidař.

