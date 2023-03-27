Boston gunner David Pastrňák scored his 50th jubilee goal in the NHL season. The Czech hockey player scored on the Carolina ice in the first period, after which the Bruins were leading 1:0. He did not finish at the goal of fifty goals scored in the regular season of the most famous league in the world, which only Jaromír Jágr and Milan Hejduk have beaten from the Czechs so far. “Pasta” also scored on the power play, when he sent Boston into the lead 2:1. Jakub Lauko highlighted the Bruins’ lead following a pass from Tomáš Nosko. In the end, the duel was decided only by separate raids, Boston won 4:3.

