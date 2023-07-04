sensational idea Dybala and a blow from Manchester City

Very hot days for the transfer market, with the Juventus in particular ready to take the national scene and beyond. With the advent of the new head of the sports area Cristiano Giuntoli ready to forcefully take the field with his purchases.

The goal of the new manager is to strengthen the squad and bring the Bianconeri back to winning ways in Italy and in Europe. To do this, two departments need to be strengthened, such as defence e attack. Just in attack in the last few hours it seems that a sensational idea for the Bianconeri is being assembled: bring Paulo Dybala back to Turin.

Juventus, is Dybala’s return really possible?

Allegri has expressly requested a profile that resembles the Argentine forward, or rather a technician, able to play in the central area alongside a first striker, skilled in dribbling and with a certain confidence with the goal. From a financial point of view, the operation would not be impossible: Dybala has a €20m release clausewith a salary of 6 million a year.

It is said that in the end Giuntoli decide to focus on the Argentine, but his purchase would certainly make him happy Allegri and the Juventus people themselves, who remained very close to Paulo Dybala.

For defense check Laporte from Manchester City

Even in defense, however, a reinforcement is needed that can support Bremersince by now Bonucci no longer provides the adequate guarantees that an important club like the Juventus requires. The surprise opportunity could come from Manchester City: Pep Guardiola, in fact, no longer considers it essential for his plans Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish midfielder with French origins is therefore on the market: his contract expires in 2025 and with a proposal around the 20 million euros can be purchased.