Sensational Inter, skip the Skriniar-PSG deal? Napoli takes an Argentine

Clamorous indiscretions come from France. The transfer of Milan Skriniar al PSG could jump. Second The Parisian, a French sports newspaper, the transalpine club is following the situation of the Slovakian defender very carefully. Inter’s number 37 has found very little space in the Nerazzurri’s ranks since the break with the club.

⚫🔵 Concerns about physical conditions, Skriniar can skip at PSG

Il PSG he wants to see clearly. The definitive closure of the negotiation between the Slovenian and the Parisian club would be linked to one final medical examination. The situation could thus be reversed and, despite a verbal agreement already present for some time, Skriniar at PSG he could sensationally jump.

🔴⚫ Milan, possible double purchase from Salernitana

Il Milan seems to be on the trail of two key players on the board of a Serie A team: the Salernitana. boulaye Yes and Pasquale Mazzocchithese are the names that have entered the sights of the Milan management.

Yesterday, Paul Maldini e Ricky MassaraMilan’s market men, met Morgan Of the Saints, sports director of Salernitana to try to approach the negotiation. At the center of the negotiations Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 DownloadSenegalese striker who also likes the Sassuolo ed in Premier Leaguebut also a small survey for Pasquale MazzocchiItalian handyman exterior.

The two companies are thinking about how to set up the negotiation. The Milan company will probably insert one counterpart to lower the outlay in cash: the most suspect it seems Yacine Adli.

🔵 Naples aim for Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada in MLS

Important news also for the transfer market Napoli. As revealed by the official radio of the Napoli, Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Cristiano Giuntoli he set his sights on an Argentine talent.

Walter DeMaggio has unveiled live to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli during the Radio Goal broadcast that Napoli is about to close an important purchase from Argentina. It’s about Thiago Almadaan attacking midfielder born in 2001 who seems to be really close to transferring to blue.

Thiago Ezequiel almada currently plays in the Atlanta United, in MLS. He was also part of the expedition of staircases who won the World in Qataralbeit playing only six minutes, as called up to replace the injured player Joaquin Correa. In the past, at the time of Velezhad already been followed by the Napoli, who then decided to turn to other profiles. The footballer therefore moved to MLS where in 35 games (over two seasons) he has already scored 10 goals. Currently its estimated market value is around 20 million euros.