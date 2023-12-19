Sensational team Girona remains at the top

The sensational team from Girona continues to battle Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. Coach Michel’s team defeated Deportivo Alaves 3-0 (2-0) at home on Monday and took first place again in the Spanish football championship. Goals from Artem Dovbyk (23rd, 59th/penalty) and Portu (42nd) brought Girona their eighth win in their last nine games.

APA/AFP/Pau Barrena

Girona is two points ahead of Real Madrid, where ÖFB team captain David Alaba was seriously injured against Villarreal (4-1) the day before. Third-placed FC Barcelona are already nine points behind.

