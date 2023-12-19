Home » Sensational team Girona remains at the top
Sensational team Girona remains at the top

Sensational team Girona remains at the top

The sensational team from Girona continues to battle Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. Coach Michel’s team defeated Deportivo Alaves 3-0 (2-0) at home on Monday and took first place again in the Spanish football championship. Goals from Artem Dovbyk (23rd, 59th/penalty) and Portu (42nd) brought Girona their eighth win in their last nine games.

APA/AFP/Pau Barrena

Girona is two points ahead of Real Madrid, where ÖFB team captain David Alaba was seriously injured against Villarreal (4-1) the day before. Third-placed FC Barcelona are already nine points behind.

