He arrived in Friuli on 18 August and will return to Argentina with his wife Analia on Thursday. In these forty days Nestor Sensini has seen Udinese draw once and then win five games in a row. We had heard him right after the 0-0 home match against Salernitana and he had told us that he had seen “a team under construction”. Today that construction appears to have been carried out in record time.

Sensini, Gino Pozzo once told us: «We always build competitive teams. Think about 2002: we saved ourselves on the penultimate day then by adding only two players, Sensini and Jankukovski, we went to Uefa ». Will history repeat itself this season?

“It’s hard to say now. It must be said that even then a new coach arrived, Spalletti, and technical leadership in a team like Udinese is very important. Sottil gave a very precise physiognomy. And then starting well helps you work better during the week ».

Another Udinese secret seen from the outside, what could it be?

«The team has changed little, there are at most a couple of owners who have been included. Then it must be said that Deulofeu is not the one in the first two games and that Beto’s recovery counted for a lot ».

Zaccheroni argued that in a quiet environment like that of Udine, the coach must put pressure on the team.

«It is a thesis that can be shared. We often hear Sottil repeat the phrase “we can play it with everyone”. You obviously believe it and if you say it in public, imagine yourself in the locker room ».

For years we have been hearing that Udinese are a physical team. Today it is also something else.

“Absolutely yes. The match with Inter was won in midfield by turning off two sources of play such as Brozovic and Barella who ended up moving in areas where they could not be dangerous, but at the same time proposing a dribble made up of technique and movements with search for spaces ” .

Pereyra on the wing seemed a wrong choice because it made the midfield lose quality and instead the exact opposite happened.

«The Tucu played that role as a boy in River Plate. Sottil was good at putting him on the outside telling him to concentrate from the midfield forward and then throw himself in the middle where it is more difficult to mark him. Pereyra never goes down the line of defenders and in fact today Udinese defends itself to four and then passes to three in possession. Many wonder if he can hold up the whole season: yes, and precisely because he is not asked for great defensive tasks ».

The move of Pereyra to the right was a necessity given that, with Molina and Soppy, Udinese did not yet have a replacement at home.

«It is not the first time that a solution that improves the team has emerged from an alleged problem. The coach was good at realizing that that could be the right solution that from being temporary risks, so to speak, to become definitive ».

Sottil has so far been able to rotate the midfielder very well, always managing to keep the pace of the game high. In your opinion, is there a Udinese player who is more difficult to replace?

“Deulofeu comes to mind for the simple reason that he has different characteristics from all the others. Last year when he was not in his place paired with Beto he played Success but it has other characteristics ».

In the past week, the ugly Italian trend was confirmed to highlight more the demerits of the great, Inter, than the merits of the small, Udinese. Your opinion?

“It is Udinese who won, it is Udinese who scored three goals against Inter, highlighting important qualities”.

As a former defender, what is your opinion of Bijol? In the first few outings he had aroused some perplexity and instead …

«He seems to me a technically good defender, and in fact he has a past as a midfielder and skilled in the area: with Inter they were all his. Sottil says he has to learn to be meaner? Andrea was someone who did not joke as a player, but if seeing him at work every day he says so he will have good reasons for him ».

Right or wrong to whisper the word Europe?

“It’s still a little early. In my opinion, the team must first of all keep their feet on the ground and keep thinking about one race at a time. It will be especially important when the time comes when things will not be as simple and fluid as they are now ».

In the summer, Udinese dealt with the Argentine forward from racing Copetti. Would you recommend it?

«Yes, he could fit well in Udinese. Far be it from me to make uncomfortable comparisons but it resembles Lautaro in terms of characteristics. He has fewer hits, but he can make the first or second striker indiscriminately. And then he never gives up, a fundamental characteristic in today’s football where you can’t afford the slightest break ».

Udinese will start away from Verona next weekend.

“It’s a complicated match due to Hellas’ position in the standings, but the match that will say something more about Udinese’s potential will be the next one at home with Atalanta, a team now used to being up there that is similar to Juventus in terms of characteristics and who, like the Friulians, do not have the European cups ».

Sensini, since you see Udinese almost only win live, hasn’t Pozzo offered you a season ticket for the Friuli?

«We don’t win games because I’m here. The team is good, they play and a great empathy has been created with the public. Whether you go to the bar, the restaurant or take a walk in the Cormôr park, today everyone is talking about Udinese’s victories. And it is really beautiful ».