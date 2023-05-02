SEPE alert for the new scam that threatens Spanish mobile phones

The scam impersonates the victims through different channels

Scammers trick their prey by posing as the Empleate job portal

The State Public Service (SEPE) has just warned about a recent scam that is beginning to appear throughout Spain. In this case, it is a scam that seeks confuse those affected by posing as the well-known job offer portal Empléate.

The state body has sought raise awareness among users who could become victims of the scam, explaining how fraud works. “The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has detected the making of fraudulent communications requesting bank and tax information, impersonating the identity of Empléatethe SEPE portal that gives visibility to job offers and guides citizens and companies in the search for job opportunities,” they stated in their statement.

That being said, one of the clearest signs that it is a hoax is that SEPE will never ask us for any personal data in any of these ways, personal or confidential information. Thus, we must always expect that we are asked for authorization to dispose of our data through one of the official channels of the organization.

Finally, it is crucial that we always have be very careful when we receive suspicious messages by WhatsApp, SMS or email. As a general rule, it should be noted that if they ask us for personal or confidential information, all alarm bells should go off, since it is a clear sign of scams.