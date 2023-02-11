Unahotels Reggio Emilia vs. Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Two ball tomorrow, Sunday 12 February, 18.00 PalaBigi (Reggio Emilia).

Live Eleven Sports and Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

Referees: LANZARINI S. – PAGLIALUNGA F. – VALZANI A.

Isaia Cordinier, Leo Menalo and Semi Ojeleye are unavailable.

The words of the Assistant Coach Alberto Seravalli on the eve of the race: “We face a team that does not reflect the position in the standings, with a lot of quality, led by a technical and mental leader like Cinciarini, with dangerous players in attack like Senglin and Olisevicus, two atypical big men like Reuvers, one of the best blockers in the league, and Hopkins . We’ll have to play a physical and attentive game, with a great group game in attack to find the best solutions. We face this match with the need to manage the rest for those players most at risk of injury. We will find a warm environment, this is a match deeply felt by both fans and for this reason we want to make a great effort to give our fans a victory”.