Serbia await Nikola Jokic at the World Cup

Svetislav Pesic, the coach of the Serbian team, said Wednesday that he was counting on Nikola Jokic for the next World Cup (from August 25 to September 10, in Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan). On Monday, the star pivot of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship and was voted Finals MVP.
« Jokic is on the list, like the other candidates “, confided Pesic, quoted by the media Sports club. One downside, however, noted by the site The Athletic : The Serbian star is said to have a family event scheduled during the World Cup. Which would make him miss the competition.
Bogdanovic hoped, Pokusevski uncertain
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), operated on his right knee last summer and who only played part of the NBA season, could be part of the selection of Serbia at the World Cup. There is more uncertainty around Aleksej Pokusevski (Oklahoma City Thunder), who is currently in rehabilitation with a right shoulder injury.
If the NBA season is over, other Serbian internationals are still active in Europe, especially in the local Championship, with Red Star and Partizan who started the final, but also in Spain and Turkey.