A first half of suffering (in the 23rd minute it was still +1 for the Serbs), then an authoritative recovery allows Serbia to make their own and to detach the last ticket for the 2023 World Cup: at the Pionir, Pesic’s team beats Gran Brittany and hits the last place available for the world championship event.

Five in double figures for the Serbs, led by Aleksa Avramovic’s 20. In Ellis’ Great Britain 22 home.