Serbia, Jokic will not play in the World Cup: Micic and Kalinic also absent

NBA

The squad for the Select Team of Team USA

At the training camp in Las Vegas, the 12 called up under the orders of Steve Kerr will challenge the Select Team as per tradition, the ‘B team’ which will act as sparring partner for training and, in the event of a forfeit, will be able to join the expedition to the Philippines for the World Cup (exclusively on Sky from 25 August). Here are the first young stars selected, one of which could have been part of the first team but has decided not to

CADE CUNNINGHAM, DETROIT PISTONS | According to ESPN, the first overall pick of the 2021 Draft had been offered a place on the “big” team, but he himself declined the invitation to focus on his rehabilitation after the past season was skipped almost entirely. In the future, however, it is more than possible that his commitment to Team USA will become more continuous

CHET HOLMGREN, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER | After impressing at the Summer League in Las Vegas, the second overall pick of the 2022 Draft will help Team USA prepare for the World Cup, despite having yet to play a single game in the NBA due to the broken foot suffered in August last year

