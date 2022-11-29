Home Sports Serbia, Stojkovic sounds the alarm: ‘Vlahovic is not ready yet. I’m worried about injuries’
Serbia, Stojkovic sounds the alarm: 'Vlahovic is not ready yet. I'm worried about injuries'

Serbia, Stojkovic sounds the alarm: ‘Vlahovic is not ready yet. I’m worried about injuries’

At the end of the 3-3 draw against Cameroon, the coach of Serbia Stojkovic he also spoke at the press conference about the injury situation, which is drastically affecting the Serbian national team.

ABOUT THE RACE – ‘We feel frustrated with the result achieved, we were ahead by two goals. The team fully recovered, we created several important chances and scored three goals. The defense held up well, but attempting the offside trap at this level will cost you dearly if you don’t do it well.’

ABOUT INJURIES – ‘We had the bad luck again that two central defenders asked for a substitution, Pavlovic and Veljkovic. We had to react as they had two strikers. We are unlucky with injuries, this worries us. Today we had to make forced changes again‘.

SU VLAHOVIC – ‘Dusan is not at his bestit’s not great. He’s not yet ready to play at this level and we’re worried about him. I needed fresh people.’

