Serbia-Switzerland tonight brings with it the aftermath of controversies dating back to the last World Cup in 2018. It was a very tense match in which Serbia took the lead through Mitrovic after just 5 minutes, a result then overturned by Xhaka and Shaqiri topped off with friendly celebrations to say the least. In fact, the two mimicked the Albanian eagle to celebrate the Kosovo, a country whose independence Serbia does not recognize. In addition to this more purely political episode, another football episode followed, shared by Matic in a story on his instagram profile: “If there’s justice, the game will start with a penalty for Serbia”. The fact in question concerns a suspicious detention of Lichtsteiner on Mitrovica literally shot down in the penalty area. The Was he is not even taken into consideration because the referee Brych whistles a foul in attack. The past is not forgotten and four years later it is still a challenge in the group stage and who knows what fate will reserve.