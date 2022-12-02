Home Sports Serbia-Switzerland, Matic thunders against Fifa and recalls the precedent of 2018 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Serbia-Switzerland, Matic thunders against Fifa and recalls the precedent of 2018 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Serbia-Switzerland, Matic thunders against Fifa and recalls the precedent of 2018 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The midfielder ignites spirits for tonight’s match: “If there’s justice, the match will start with a penalty for Serbia”. Four years later, the two teams meet again in a World Cup group stage

Serbia-Switzerland tonight brings with it the aftermath of controversies dating back to the last World Cup in 2018. It was a very tense match in which Serbia took the lead through Mitrovic after just 5 minutes, a result then overturned by Xhaka and Shaqiri topped off with friendly celebrations to say the least. In fact, the two mimicked the Albanian eagle to celebrate the Kosovo, a country whose independence Serbia does not recognize. In addition to this more purely political episode, another football episode followed, shared by Matic in a story on his instagram profile: “If there’s justice, the game will start with a penalty for Serbia”. The fact in question concerns a suspicious detention of Lichtsteiner on Mitrovica literally shot down in the penalty area. The Was he is not even taken into consideration because the referee Brych whistles a foul in attack. The past is not forgotten and four years later it is still a challenge in the group stage and who knows what fate will reserve.

December 2 – 11:36

© breaking latest news

See also  Xinhua News Agency News: Wheelchair fencer Li Hao won the first gold medal for the Chinese sports delegation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games-China Daily

You may also like

Premier Padel in Milan, semifinals and final are...

Qatar 2022: footballers’ cars, Portugal, Joao Felix’s garage...

German team players: World Cup group stage exit...

Even Tyson…defends Messi: “If Canelo dares to touch...

Almanac for Drusilla: “But Sanremo can wait, maximum...

Serbia-Switzerland, Shaqiri and the Eagle gesture: the controversy

Lukaku and the others: the World Cup is...

Milan, Cardinale on stage at the NYT with...

Japan: the secrets of the team that beat...

Kimmich vents: ‘Worst day of my career, I’m...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy