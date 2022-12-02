Home Sports Serbia-Switzerland, Shaqiri and the Eagle gesture: the controversy
Sports

Serbia-Switzerland, Shaqiri and the Eagle gesture: the controversy

by admin
Serbia-Switzerland, Shaqiri and the Eagle gesture: the controversy

With Serbia it will never be a normal match for him: four years ago in Russia he exulted by mimicking the symbol of Albania. Life and works of a muscular and (perhaps) misunderstood genius

When Shaqiri clicks her cleats her life makes a noise, she knocks loudly on other people’s doors. A matter of colours, of stories, of flags behind the heels drawn on the shoes. On the one hand there is the Swiss one, a safe haven, on the other that of Kosovo, abandoned because of the war. “I have two houses, what’s wrong with it?”. This is why the match against Serbia will never be like any other. Perhaps for this reason, the playmaker with the golden left foot will give a little more, in a match that will never be just football.

See also  Balkans and EU enlargement, Fassino: "Integration must be a priority for Italy and for the whole Union"

You may also like

Even Tyson…defends Messi: “If Canelo dares to touch...

Almanac for Drusilla: “But Sanremo can wait, maximum...

Lukaku and the others: the World Cup is...

Milan, Cardinale on stage at the NYT with...

Japan: the secrets of the team that beat...

Kimmich vents: ‘Worst day of my career, I’m...

Pjanic: “Goodbye Angelli, what an effect. Allegri knows...

Holland-USA: who is Matt Turner, the goalkeeper of...

Our 11 first category Venetian messengers

China Super League Comprehensive news: Chengdu defeated Guangzhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy