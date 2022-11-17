Original title: Serbian Djordjevic becomes the new coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team

The Chinese Basketball Association reported on the 16th that Serbian Alexander Djordjevic will serve as the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team. He will lead the Chinese men’s basketball team to play in the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Accompanying Djordjevic is an assistant coach and a fitness coach, who will form the national men’s basketball coaching staff together with the Chinese coach.

As a player and head coach, Djordjevic has won Olympic, World Cup and European Championship medals for many times. As a coach, he has coached many top clubs with excellent results.

The Chinese Basketball Association thanked the former head coach Du Feng for his contribution and dedication to the Chinese men’s basketball team in the past three years. Djordjevic also thanked Du Feng for leading the Chinese team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup during the fifth window of the world preliminaries.

Du Feng said that whether as a player or a head coach, being able to play for the country is the most precious experience and the highest honor. He said: “Thanks to the Chinese Basketball Association, all members of the men’s basketball team and all sectors of society for their strong support, and will continue to work hard to contribute to Chinese basketball in the future.”

Djordjevic will arrive in China on the 18th. After completing the immigration quarantine in Hangzhou, he will go to the CBA League competition area to have in-depth exchanges and communication with relevant personnel, and fully start the formation of the Chinese men’s basketball coaching team and the inspection of the national team members. (Reporters Cao Yibo, Lin Deren)