Serena Williams announces retirement: US Open tickets steal

Serena Williams announces retirement: US Open tickets steal

The decision to hang up the racket by Serena Williams has spurred the sale of tickets for the US Open. According to the organization of the American tennis tournament, immediately after the announcement, only last Tuesday – the day of the announcement of the champion – about 13 thousand tickets were sold, of which 4,500 for the opening night and although it is not certain the presence of Williams. The tournament will start on August 29th.

Williams, nicknamed The Queen and 23 times Grand Slam champion, is considered one of the greatest female athletes of all time. At almost 41, she decided to say goodbye to tennis to be a mother and also to have a second child.

The announcement, on August 9th
“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” the 40-year-old winner of 23 Grand Slam titles announced in an Instagram post on 9 August.

“That moment is always difficult when you love something so much. My God, I love tennis. But now the countdown has begun – continued the champion -. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering another, exciting Serena. I will enjoy these next few weeks ».

