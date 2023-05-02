Serena Williams is expecting second child

Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala in New York. The 23-time Grand Slam winner posted photos of her husband and herself in their gala outfit to Instagram on Monday (local time) and wrote, “I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala. “

In some of the photos she has also positioned her hands in such a way that they emphasize her baby bump under the black dress.

Williams, who ended her tennis career last year, has had a daughter since 2017.