Serena Williams lost to Raducanu in Cincinnati, one step closer to the end of her career

On August 17th, Beijing time, in the first round of the women’s singles at the 2022 WTA1000 Cincinnati Station, a battle of focus attracted much attention. Williams was in poor form in this battle, losing 6-4, 6-0 to the 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, which also means that she is one step closer to bidding farewell to the tennis world.

Raducanu said that he was very honored to have such a chance to play before his opponent retired. “We should all have the highest respect for Serena’s amazing career,” Raducanu said. “I was honored to have played against her once, and our careers intersected because of her. The achievements are so inspiring, and it’s an honor to compete with her.”

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, announced not long ago that she is about to bid farewell to the tennis world. She hopes to bring a wonderful performance in her US Open curtain call and end her career perfectly.

