SERGE REDING, THE BELGIAN “ETERNAL SECOND” IN THE HEAVYWEIGHTS OF WEIGHTLIFTING – SportHistoria

If Belgium – Nation mainly known on a sporting level for its Champions in cycling and football – has the opportunity to appear in the Olympic Weightlifting Medalist, it owes it almost exclusively to the three laurels (one for each single metal…) won in the edition organized by the same country in 1920…

And, without detracting from the value of the medals obtained by Frans De Haes (Gold in Featherweight) and by Louis Williquet and Floromond Rooms, respectively silver and bronze in Lightweightit is clear that the specific weight of the same cannot be considered equal to the podiums collected in this Discipline in a subsequent era, in particular since the Soviet Union became part of the Olympic Panorama which, not surprisingly, still leads the overall ranking , despite its dissolution at the end of 1991.

Such a premise to therefore highlight the figure of protagonist of our history today, becoming the fourth (and so far last…) Belgian athlete capable of getting on the podium in an edition of the Five Circles Review, as well as resisting international leadership for a decade, despite having to put up with the unpleasant label of “eternal second“, but, after all, the competition was very high…

Serge Yvan Arthur Reding was born on December 23, 1941 in Auderghema city of just over 30 thousand souls, son of an unknown father and who is adopted by Ernest Reding when the latter marries his mother, when Serge is already 12 years old, a strong bond is formed between the two which continues even after the separation between the spouses, given that they continue to live together.

Period when as a teenager Serge develops a powerful physique (when fully mature he measures 1.73 m and weighs 140kg) even though he is not of great stature, that is to say a build which, as far as sports practice is concerned, can only direct him towards heavy athletics, be it wrestling or Weight Lifting, and then move on to this last Discipline…

Definitely an impressive figure, a colossus who finds work as a clerk at the Royal Library in BrusselsReding appears like an authentic block of marble when he appears on the platform – although obviously falling into the Heavyweight Category – but vice versa becomes a “man’s dough” outside the structures, simple, friendly and always available to everyone.

And it is with these credentials that Reding made his Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Gamesthanks to having won the bronze at the European Championships held at the end of June in Leningrad, where he lifted a total of 452.5 kg in the competition won by the 1960 Rome Olympic Champion Yuri Vlasov with 562.5 kg ahead of the Hungarian Karoly Ecser who stops at 490.0 …

Experience in the Japanese capital which moreover the Belgian finishes in tenth place (although fifth among the Europeans…) despite improving with 477.5 kg in the race which saw the aforementioned Vlasov fail to win an Olympic encore, having to surrender (kg.572.0 to 570.0) to his compatriot Leonid Zhabotinsky, destined to dominate the scene until the end of the decade.

A gap of almost 100 kilos apparently difficult to fill, but Reding has already demonstrated significant progress during the World Championships which took place at the end of October 1965 in Tehran, where he lifted 177.5 kg in the press, 142.5 kg in the snatch and 185.0 kg in the clean sweep for a total of 505.0 kg which places him just on the edge of the podiumwith the title still the prerogative of Zhabotinsky with 552.5 kilos ahead of the American Gary Gubner, who does not go beyond 545.0 kilos…

After missing the next edition of the Iridata Review – which Furthermore, Zhabotinsky triumphed again, lifting 567.5 kg in the three specialties leaving the American Bob Bednarski with a difference of 30 kilos – here the now almost 27 year old Belgian presents himself with renewed ambitions in the season leading to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, given that at the Continental Review at the end of June in Leningrad, brings his total to 527.5 kg which guarantees him the first of his long series of silver medalsZhabotinsky being still unreachable at 570.0 kilos.

Moreover, almost four years older, the Soviet giant of Ukrainian origin (1.89m and 163kg) – who is also granted the honor of acting as flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony of the Games – appears invincible when the athletes placed on the platforms of the “Theater of the Insurgents” of the Mexican capital, when the race began at 10:00 local time on October 19, 1968 …

Undefeated since his victory four years earlier in Tokyo, the now 30-year-old Soviet lays the foundations for the confirmation of the Olympic title after the first two specialties of détente – where he lifts 200 kilos, equaled only by the 24-year-old American Joseph Dube, while Reding does not go above 195 kilos – and the sprint, in which his 170.0 kg determine an unparalleled margin for his opponentsso much so that Zhabotinsky limited himself to only his first attempt in the sprint with the barbell positioned at 202.5 kg to reach a total of 572.5 kg that no one else can reach.

Here, therefore, the fight for the other two positions on the podium takes on greater interest, for which, in addition to the Belgian and the American, East German Manfred Rieger and West German Rudolf Mang are also in the runningthe latter just 18 years old…

After the first two specialties, Dube boasts a partial of 345.0 kg while Reding is at 342.5, and the two Germans are equal with 330.0 kg which makes their hope of medaling somewhat problematic, and, in fact, Rieger finishes in fourth place and Mang in fifth with respective totals of 532.5 and 525.0 kilos.

For the Belgian, getting on the podium is equivalent to having to improve one’s personal limit and, after that the 24 year old from Florida brought himself to a total of 555.0 kilos having lifted 210.0 kg in the sprint, Reding only has one solution left, that is to position the barbell at 212.5 kg to match the American’s total, overtaking him for the silver award due to his lower body weight…

Lift that turns out to be a winner and so Belgium can, after 48 years, see one of its representatives climb onto an Olympic Podium again on the occasion of a Weightlifting awards ceremony, while Reding, in his heart, hopes that this medal can represent the springboard for future successes.

A trust that increased the following year, on the occasion of World Championships at the end of September in Warsaw, where Reding wins silver again against Dube who takes a tasty revenge from above (it is appropriate to say…) of his 577.5 kilos lifted in the three specialties, but the fact that this The event is also valid as a European Championship for athletes from the Old Continent who take part in it, ensures that the Belgian finally manages to win the Gold by bringing his limit to 570.0 kilos, also in this case getting the better of the Soviet Stanislav Batishchev for a lower body weight with the same total amount lifted…

A peculiarity – that of combining the World Championships and Continental Events when they are held on European soil – which will continue until 1989, but for Reding a “big issue” is on the horizon, that is Zhabotinsky’s legacy is taken up by an athlete, if possible, even stronger than him, namely the “legendary” Vasily Alekseyev – another giant measuring 1.86 m and 160 kilos – destined to dominate the following decade.

Soviet that presents itself in the Ai Weightlifting Panorama World Championships in mid-September 1970 in Columbus, Ohio, where the almost 29-year-old Belgian got his “Personal Best” in his career with a total of 590.0 kilos (215.0+160.0+215.0) in the three lifts, just to see Alekseyev sollevare “something” come 612,5 chili, a performance that would demoralize anyone…

And, in fact, this outcome has the effect of seeing Reding unable to enter the rankings in the subsequent editions of both the Lima 1971 and Havana 1973 World Cups, as well as the 1972 Munich Gamesas in order to hope for a medal it requires placing the barbell at too high altitudes during the momentum, so as to fail all three available attempts.

However, the Belgian had a “flashback” in 1974 – with Weightlifting having in the meantime abolished the specialty of stretching, reducing the competition to only two tests of the snatch and the clean sweep – so that at Continental Review at the beginning of June in Verona, although obviously won by Alekseyev with 422.5 kilos, Reding wins the bronze with a total of 400.0 kilos, preceded by the East German Gerd Bonk who, for his part, lifts 402.5 kg…

A very useful injection of confidence in view of the World Championships taking place at the end of September in Manilawhich see the undisputed superiority of the Soviet and in which the Belgian (now close to 33 years old…), despite obtaining a lower total (390.0 kilos) compared to Verona, adds his third world championship silver compared to the 382.5 kg of the East German Jurgen Reuserfavored in this by the flop of Bonk who, second after the break with 172.5 kilos, failed his three attempts in the clean sweep.

That Manila which, if it seemed to host a sort of “resurrection” of the Flemish athlete, becomes, less than a year later, the place of his disappearance, which occurred on 28 June 1975 following a heart attack at the age of just 33even if there is someone who hypothesizes it was suicide…

Let’s hope not, in any case the substance would not change and basically, even if this had actually happened, the wise American motto remains valid which states: “Why ruin a beautiful story with the truth…!?” …

