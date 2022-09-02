Home Sports Sergiño Dest’s greeting to Barcelona: the social message [FOTO]
Sergiño Dest’s greeting to Barcelona: the social message [FOTO]

Sergiño Dest's greeting to Barcelona: the social message [FOTO]

The new Milan full-back wanted to greet the Blaugrana team with a message on his social channels

Sergiño Dest is a new footballer of the Milan, ready to take over from Calabria or Theo Hernandez when the two full-backs need to breathe. The latest signing of the AC Milan summer session comes on loan with redemption right from Barcelona. Dest is ready for his new adventure in the Rossoneri but he wanted to greet the team with a social message blaugrana:

“I want to thank all the Catalans for the great support you have shown me over the last two seasons. Growing up, FC Barcelona was the club of my dreams, so being able to play at Camp Nou surrounded by fans was an honor. Come on Barça! “

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 18:26)

