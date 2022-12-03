In the Rossoneri, before the world break, he played and didn’t convince much. The good performances in Qatar could convince Pioli to relaunch him

Dest was at the World Cup. Because in Qatar he played well. In the United States, which greets the competition in the round of 16 against the Netherlands (1-3), Sergiño Gianni Dest has carved out a leading role.

Low winger on the right wing, the Milan player, Dutch by birth, always a starter in the four matches played by the Yankees in the world championship, returns to Serie A with new prospects. The latter tournament, in which until the world break, he had not not convinced at all, as certified by the only five appearances for a total of 187 minutes granted to him by Stefano Pioli. Minutes baptized with the foul on Kvicha Kvaratskhelia which, on 18 September, had provoked the penalty (granted on a recommendation from the Var), then converted by Matteo Politano for Napoli’s 0-1 draw at San Siro (final 1-2). Dest, in the circumstance, had come on in place of the injured Davide Calabria after the break. And certainly his impact with the Serie A hadn’t been the best. So much so that, from that moment, despite the unavailability of Calabria and the long-term patient Alessandro Florenzi in that role, Pioli has proposed it again four more times and only once as owner, in the 4-1 win over Monza. Unlucky match for Sergiño, who went off injured during the break and was replaced by Pierre Kalulu, with whom he had previously lost all ballots for the title. Dest then played the second half in Turin, where Milan took 2-1. After a two-day break due to a physical problem – in the last match before the championship break – Dest returned to the field for just over half an hour in the 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina on 13 November. This time he is convincing. See also The collective memory of the spirit of the women's volleyball team

IN CHAMPIONS In the top European club competition, Dest was used immediately and only for 188 minutes. But the impression is that Pioli’s employment of him was more a necessity than a choice. Four appearances, only one as a starter in the 3-0 victory suffered at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea, were the certification of a state of form that was not excellent.

IN THE NATIONAL The employment and consideration that Dest has always had in the national team are quite different. Coach Gregg Berhalter immediately believed in him, making him debut at 18 years and 10 months on 7 September 2019. Before the Qatari World Cup, he had totaled eighteen appearances and two goals, not a little for a low right winger: against Jamaica, served 4 -1 in a friendly match, and to Costa Rica, defeated 2-1 in the world qualifying rounds. His four appearances, all as starter, in Qatar were therefore the natural consequences of a path that has always seen him as a protagonist. And Dest was the protagonist when he served the assist for Christian Pulisic in the victory (1-0) over Iran, which opened the Yankees’ qualification to the round of 16 wide open. Also earning the words of esteem from the Dutch Daley Blind, his partner at the time of Ajax: “He’s a phenomenon”.

COME BACK IN So here’s Dest again. He will return to Milan aware of the possibility of being useful to Pioli and perhaps contending with Calabria, who is recovering from his injury, for the starting role on the right in the Rossoneri back four. Perspectives that can also change in terms of the market. If the American were to confirm the progress shown in the national team, perhaps Milan could think about exercising the redemption of the loan with Barcelona. Certainly not at the pre-established sixteen million, but at a lower figure. Investing in the 22-year-old Sergiño, there on the right, for a club that believes in young people would be an idea in line with company policy. See also The blue report cards: super Chiesa and Pessina, great coach Mancini

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 20:57)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

