Sergio Brighenti, former Inter center forward, with whom he won the league titles in the 1952/53 and 1953/54 seasons, and Sampdoria of which he was the first top scorer in the top flight in 1961. The news of the death of Brighenti, from Modena and very close to his city, was directly, through a press release, from his family. Brighenti, who came close to the Scudetto with Nereo Rocco’s Padova, was one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the Italian league, scoring 155 goals between A and B, but above all being the first Italian in Italian history at Wembley in 2-2 of 6 May 1959 which gave rise to the comeback on England. His mentor Rocco lived his last experience as a footballer in Turin, wearing the grenade shirt on only one occasion. In the role of coach, on the other hand, he led Parma, Varese, Seregno and Lecco, before joining Azeglio Vicini: an inseparable combination that lasted until the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Many messages of condolence from all over the world of football. The Serie A League wanted to remember him like this.

Sergio Brighenti – reads the message from Lega Serie A – was one of the greatest and most prolific strikers in the history of the Italian league. Active from 1949 to 1965, he scored 155 goals between Serie A and Serie B. He blossomed with Modena, then won two league titles with the Inter shirt in the years 1952/53 and 1953/54 and with Italy he was the first player to score for the England national team at Wembley Stadium. In Serie A he still holds the record for goals scored in a season with the Sampdoria shirt (28 goals in the 1960/61 championship) and the record for scoring with the Padova of coach Nereo Rocco (50 goals in three seasons). This is Sergio Brighenti’s palmares as a football player who, in addition to a great career on the pitch, held the position of federal coach with the Italian national team alongside Azeglio Vicini during Euro ’88 and Italy ’90. Sergio Brighenti was awarded the title of Official Knight of the Italian Republic in 1991 ». The family then announced that Brighenti’s funeral will be celebrated on Thursday 13 October at 10.30, in the church of Santi Apostoli Piero e Paolo in via Papa Giovanni XXIII in Arluno, in the Milanese area.