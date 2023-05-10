Home » Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years
Sports

Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years

by admin
Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years
Sergio Busquets joined Barcelona in 2005 and made his senior debut in 2008

Captain Sergio Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 18 years at the club.

The former Spain midfielder, 34, has played 718 matches for Barcelona – the third-most in the club’s history.

His list of honours won with the club includes eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, 7 Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues.

“Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come,” Busquets said.

“It has been an unforgettable journey,” he added. “I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium. Reality has exceeded all my dreams.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

“But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last.”

Busquets joined the club in 2005 as a youth player, progressing to Barca’s B side before making his first-team debut under manager Pep Guardiola in a 2008 league game against Racing Santander.

The defensive midfielder, who has also won three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups with the Spanish giants, is on course to end his Barcelona career with a ninth league title.

Xavi’s side are 13 points clear at the top of La Liga with five games remaining.

Over his 15 years with the senior team he has scored 18 goals and provided 40 assists.

In announcing Busquets’ decision to leave the Nou Camp, Barcelona described him as “one of the best players ever to represent the club”.

See also  The video of Djokovic's father with pro-Putin Russian fans - Corriere TV

The former Spain captain retired from international football in December, having won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship with his national side.

You may also like

Ice hockey: Another cancellation for the World Cup...

We’ve made history before

Victory against Ingolstadt: Halle makes a big step...

Inter: Retegui immediately, Milan survey in Belgium, Aston...

Accelerating the Construction of a World-renowned Sports City...

Record missed: Freiburg II loses at 1860 Munich

THE GOLD PERFORMANCES IN ICE DANCE BY BROTHERS...

WDR-Sport: Baumgart will stay with 1. FC Köln...

Scudetto Napoli, fans celebrating in the Rione Sanità-...

Ice Hockey World Championship: JJ Peterka – Germany’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy