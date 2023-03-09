Sergio Pedrazzini through a press release has formalized the candidacy for the Presidency of the Lombardy Regional Committee.

“A decision – reads the press release – taken in order to continue the path undertaken with the current Board and the work carried out together in the last two years, in one of the most complicated moments ever for amateur football”.

Pedrazzini always specifies in the press release: “Mine is a candidacy in the sign of continuity and the commendable commitment of Carlo Tavecchio and the whole Council, to guarantee the necessary support to all the clubs belonging to the Lombardy Regional Committee. I am making my candidacy official today, following the sentence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which rejected the appeal presented by Dr. Alberto Pasquali on Monday 6 March. This ruling strongly reaffirms the full legitimacy of the Executive Council in office until 2025″.

With regard to the program up to the end of the mandate, it is specified: “We want and must continue the work of Carlo Tavecchio and our team. Many things have been done, but there are just as many challenges to overcome. We have two crucial matches ahead of us. The first is the modification of the Sport Reform, which needs to be amended, the second is to put one’s hand on the Federal Papers. We must put companies in a position to invest in the youth sector through concrete proposals, for the survival of the whole movement”.

The main points of the electoral program are:

– Ensuring all Lombard companies support for possible amendments to the imminently enforceable sport law and supporting the ideas expressed in the meeting on 14 January regarding the rewriting of the NOIF in support of the economy for companies and the development of youth sectors. It is no longer the time to explain what the Sport Reform will entail, an outdated theme, now we need to find solutions to try to guarantee the clubs maximum protection and support in view of the changes that will take place. We will collaborate in synergy between all parties to amend the Law on Sport, which needs to be amended. At stake is the survival of our football.

– Work on the evolution of the Lombardy Region Committee. No longer just an administrative body, but constant support and advice for sports clubs. There are already 15 projects in progress.

Among the reforms approved in the last two years are:

– The approval of a mini-championship of Excellence, in the worst period of the pandemic, which guaranteed the teams of Lombard Excellence at national level the landing in Serie D with consequent maintenance of the number of Lombard teams registered in the top amateur championship . The formula proposed by the CR Lombardia, which guaranteed the permanence in the category to all participating and non-participating clubs, has been translated nationally by the National Amateur League.

– Partnership agreement with ENI, which resulted in the refurbishment of energy-efficient changing rooms on several plants at zero expense for the companies (to date, 110% of investments have already been made by ENI for around 1 million euro).

– Obtainment by the CRL of the recognition of Lombardy’s weight with the proposal of the President of the LND to bring the Lombard assembly delegates back to 11. In this way, the number of regional delegates on the national scene has increased by 30%.

– Revision of the format of the youth and school sector championships with expansion of the places assigned in the regional championships. With the hope of receiving the support of the clubs, I look forward to the Presidents of the Societies at the voting day on Saturday 25 March!