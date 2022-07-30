The E1 purchasing campaign has begun. Alejandro Agaga and Rodi Basso, the two visionary creators of what will be the first world championship of electric-powered racing boats (E1-UIM World Championship, the official wording), have announced that Sergio Perez has boarded their project known as “Checo”, the Mexican driver currently in force at Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, alongside Max Verstappen. Pereze will be the team owner – a sort of team boss – of a team that will have the colors of his native country, with the drivers competing under the Mexican flag.

In the launch announcement there is talk of other pilots. Well, Perez is under contract with Red Bull in F1 until 2024, and therefore it will not be so easy to see him in the race at the wheel / helm of the RaceBird, the boat developed by the Italian designer Brunello Acampora who will be the protagonist of the new circuit on the water. which traces the history of motor boating and offshore, but in a modern and sustainable key. He who knows, however, does not feel the thrill of running at 50 knots on the water with this boat of which a prototype has already been launched and its fine-tuning is in progress.

Team Mexico will occupy one of 12 places on the starting grid for the first season of the E1 – UIM World Championship, which kicks off next year, in 2023.

The renderings of Team Mexico’s RaceBird

Friendship

“Checo and I have remained close friends since we worked together for GP2, where he was one of my team’s riders. I like to think of our bond as a perfect circle, which started with me choosing Checo as a driver and ended with him. who now enters E1 with his own team ”, says Agag, who was team principal and owner of the Barwa Addax Team that competed in GP2, a team for which Perez himself raced, winning the second step of the podium in the 2010 season.

The pilot confirms. “Given my friendship with Alejandro, I have always carefully followed what he was doing in the different championships (FE and ExtremeE) and I think it is really admirable his activity of him to promote new forms of sustainable mobility through sport. I can’t wait to see RaceBird in action for the first time. I’m sure this will be a great challenge in my career, as well as an experience that will give me the opportunity to learn a lot ”.

The strategy

It is no mystery that Agag and Basso are following what has already been created with Formula E and Extreme E – an electric version of the rally – also in E1, focusing on well-known names of the car circuit to promote the circuits. In the case of electric boats, Team Andretti has already been mentioned, the team of former F1 driver Michael Andretti and associates, which competes in the IndyCar Series and in the Formula E championship.

“Checo is a talented driver, multiple GP winner – explains Basso -. Having a name like him associated with E1 demonstrates the strength of what we are trying to build and how our message for promoting cleaner water really impacts people. We are currently negotiating with other potential team owners who would like to become part of the E1 Series … ”. As for the stages of the championship, it is easy to think of one in Mexico. “Since we will have a team on the grid affiliated with Mexico – says Basso – we will also explore the possibility of bringing an E1 event to Mexico in the near future”.